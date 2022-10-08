Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkish unarmed aerial vehicles and combat drones are in the Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in remarks published on Oct. 7. 

Erdoğan was speaking to reporters on the plane, on his way back from the European Political Community summit in Prague.

"Because we need to secure northern Cyprus from all sides, from all aspects. Whether it (the base) is (set up) or not, our jets will immediately be in northern Cyprus as soon as they take off from our mainland," he added.

"For a permanent solution, the facts on the Island must be accepted," he added.

Also addressing reporters in Istanbul on Friday, Erdoğan said that he will not degrade himself by responding to the Greek premier, adding Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

Asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at the dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague, Erdoğan said Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules. "Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayer.

"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdoğan stated. 

Iran said on Oct. 7 an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests.
All economic policy instruments will be used in the most effective way in the fight against inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.