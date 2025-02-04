Ottoman’s Istanbul illustrated in a book

ISTANBUL

Drawings made by the famous British Orientalist painter John Frederick Lewis during his time in Istanbul in the 1800s have been compiled in the book “Lewis's Illustrations of Istanbul.”

The work showcases the colorful Istanbul of the Ottoman period, with its mosques, streets, coffeehouses, markets and the daily life of the people.

Journalist and art critic Doğan Hızlan, who describes the book as a unique source for those interested in Istanbul's history and culture, said, “You can’t understand a city or a country without the help of political science. For that reason, this book is important not only from a historical and artistic perspective but also for our lives. When we look at the past, we ask ourselves if it was really like this and we are amazed. To avoid that surprise, we must read books like this.”

The book contains 28 engravings based on observations made by the Orientalist painter Lewis between 1832 and 1834. Depicting the cultural interaction between the East and the West, the book includes not only Lewis’ visuals but also an introduction by Doğan Hızlan and texts interpreting the engravings by Ömür Kurt.

Published by Demirören Publications in Turkish, Azerbaijani Turkish and English, this special work is presented in an elegant box and bag. With a limited print run, the book offers a unique opportunity for readers fascinated by the history of Istanbul.

Hızlan, who describes John Frederick Lewis as the most significant artist among Orientalist painters, said: “John Frederick Lewis lived between 1804 and 1876. He has watercolor and oil paintings. We call him an Orientalist painter. Orientalist refers to a Westerner depicting the East. Looking at how Eastern understanding reflects in paintings, daily life, the palace and beyond, Lewis’s importance becomes clear. The book is full of things grounded in reality. Lewis views Istanbul from two different perspectives and paints how he saw it. Furthermore, the Orientalist painter looks at how the people live, what they do, both inside and outside the palace. The most interesting aspect of the book is that it addresses Istanbul’s daily life from both shores. Orientalist painters typically depict the city’s view from above, showing us the Western perspective directly. There are other Orientalist painters, but Lewis is the most important artist among them.”

Emphasizing that the book provides a perspective that enriches readers' views, Hızlan stated, “You can’t understand a city or a country without the help of political science. By reading this book, you will understand what remains, what has ended, what has disappeared, and what has been reborn in today’s Istanbul. You will look at it district by district, and as a civilization. Therefore, when you read such books, you won’t just look at them from a local perspective in history. You will also view them as a panorama of the city. Without a doubt, this work offers a perspective that enriches our view. For that reason, these books are important not only from a historical and artistic perspective but also for our lives. When we look at history, we often say it is just something from the past, but in reality, the past, with its language and culture, is present today. These books show us that. When we look at the past, we ask, ‘Was it like this?’ and we are surprised. To avoid being surprised, we must read this book.”

Hızlan concluded by stating that the book carefully examines the social structure and cultural diversity of the Ottoman Empire through visuals. “You can’t understand today without knowing the past. You can’t understand the present without knowing what past painters, writers, and masters did. When there are discussions about today’s politics and lifestyle, we often ask, ‘It’s good, but what’s the source?’ We didn’t have those sources. Now, thanks to Demirören Publications, we have access to them. Therefore, this is not only an important source for past knowledge but also for today’s and tomorrow’s knowledge.”