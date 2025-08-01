Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

ISTANBUL

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.

Speaking after a signature ceremony on July 31 night, the Nigerian star said he was very happy to have become a permanent part of the Galatasaray family.

A key figure in Napoli's 2023 title triumph, Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 league games as the Istanbul club claimed its 25th Super Lig crown.

“I am proud to be here, and you know my performance from last season,” Osimhen told reporters.

“We have a very positive team now. I believe that with my teammates' and my own quality, we will achieve much greater success next season. We will give our all on the field, in not only the league and cup but also the Champions League, one of our main goals.”

According to a filing by Galatasaray to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Galatasaray will pay 75 million euros to Napoli for the player and 10 percent of the profit from the next sale of the player.

He was absent as Napoli, the freshly crowned Serie A champions, resumed training at the start of the week while the final details of his transfer were finalized.

As part of a four-year deal, Osimhen will receive an annual salary of 15 million euros from the club, an annual net loyalty bonus of 1 million euros and 5 million euros a year in image rights fees.

Osimhen also thanked the fans for their support since he arrived at the club last season.

“The fans were one of the main reasons I was happy to come here,” he said.

“I will continue to give it my all for the fans. I will continue to fight hard in the upcoming matches.”

Osimhen will join other star players in the Galatasaray line-up.

German international Leroy Sane moved to the Istanbul club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in June, while Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who missed most of last season due to a partial cruciate ligament tear, is expected to fully recover by September.