Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination

Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination

MAMER, Luxembourg
Oscar-bound short lifts veil on women rejecting male domination

Short movies nominated for an Oscar often don’t get wide public attention. But when one is about an Iranian girl seeking freedom from male domination by taking off her veil, interest is sure to spike.

That’s the premise of “The Red Suitcase,” a 17-minute movie that, at the Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles on March 12, will shine a bright light on the protests that have gripped Iran since last September.

Set in Luxembourg’s airport, it tells the story of a 16-year-old Iranian girl freshly arrived from Tehran who, with trepidation, takes off her veil to escape an unhappy fate dictated by men.

For director Cyrus Neshvad, born in Iran but of Luxembourgish nationality, the Oscar nomination is a chance to highlight what the “virus” of the Islamic regime is doing to the “beautiful body” of his birth country.

“Once we get this virus out, the body will be flourishing again,” he told AFP.

The demonstrations in Iran were sparked by the September 16 death in custody of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was detained for incorrectly wearing the headscarf mandated by the country’s religious rulers.

Since then they have spread to become one of the most serious popular challenges to the hardline Islamic theocrats who took power in 1979.

The regime has responded by cracking down on the protesters with arrests and executions -- but also turning against those voicing support, among the country’s sportspeople and filmmakers.

For Neshvad, “The Red Suitcase” wasn’t born of the current uprising in Iran - it was filmed a year before it started. But it has its roots in the injustices faced by his family - of the Bahai religion, systematically persecuted in Iran - as well as those long experienced by Iranian girls and women before Amini’s death brought them to global attention.

“For me, it [the movie] was about a woman, which are the women in Iran being under domination of the man,” said the director, aged in his 40s.

In Iran, “If a woman wants to do something, or go visit something, the man [her father or husband] has to consent and write the paper and sign it,” he said.

For the girl in his movie to take her veil off, it was a moment of “courage” - for her to rebel against a path forced upon her, but also to inspire those watching.

“It will be a message: ‘Follow me - like me, take your hijab off, don’t accept this domination, and let’s be free, at least have the free will to decide’,” Neshvad said.

His actress, Nawelle Evad, 22, isn’t Iranian and used a dialogue coach to deliver the few lines in Farsi required. But as a French-Algerian, the issue of women and Islamic headscarves and the debate in the West around them was familiar to her.

“I had a Muslim upbringing and I used to wear it,” she told AFP in Paris, where she lives. But for her “it was never an obligation” to wear one, she noted.

And even for her character in the movie, when she takes her headscarf off, “It’s not of her will, it’s despite herself that she removes it - I think there are many women in Iran, and elsewhere, where the headscarf is an extension of themselves.” In the film though, by removing the headscarf, her character ultimately “chooses herself.”

“That’s what I find so beautiful in this film... the doubts that anybody, in any country, in any culture, faces... What do I choose for myself? Do I listen to my family? Am I making my own choices?”

Neshvad’s French scriptwriting partner, Guillaume Levil, also suggested that the sexualized airport ads in the film underline that the West, too, can be criticized for exploiting women and their public image.

The final image of the movie, an ad showing a blonde model with abundant curly hair, was emblematic of both social diktats, the director said.

“The closer we go with the camera on her face, slowly we see that she’s not happy, and when we are very, very close, we see that she is even frightened,” he said.

“And with this, I wanted to finish the movie. So to have both sides, not only one side, but both sides.”

Oscars,

TÜRKIYE Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

    Ankara summons Norwegian envoy over planned attack against Quran

  2. Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

    Interior Minister accuses Western countries of staging psychological warfare against Türkiye

  3. Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

    Zühtü Arslan re-elected as president of top court

  4. Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

    Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

  5. Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll

    Biden approval steady after document discovery: AP-NORC Poll
Recommended
Spotify passes 200 million paying users

Spotify passes 200 million paying users
Murakami to publish first novel in six years

Murakami to publish first novel in six years
Baldwin faces charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

Baldwin faces charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul

British Indie rock band comes to Istanbul
Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod

Academy to not strip ‘To Leslie’ Oscar nod
Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album

Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album
WORLD Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kiev targets graft

Russia is mustering its military might in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, officials said Wednesday, in what Kiev suspects is preparation for an offensive as the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion approaches.

ECONOMY Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

Amazon ‘broke law in anti-union campaign’

A U.S. administrative judge has ruled that Amazon broke labor laws by threatening to withhold wage and benefits increases from employees at two New York warehouses if they voted to unionize.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.