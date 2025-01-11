Ormanya’s red deer enhance biodiversity of region

KOCAELİ

Raised at a wildlife park in the northwestern province of Kocaeli's Ormanya, scores of red deer have been introduced into their natural habitats where their numbers are declining, thus enhancing the region's biodiversity.

Local authorities and the country’s nature conservation teams have collaboratively initiated a three-year breeding project for red deer with the objective of preserving the region's ecological balance and boosting local biodiversity.

Authorities have released a total of 17 deer, raised within the scope of the project, to the Samanlı Mountains, where their numbers have witnessed a decline.

Throughout the year, they further aim to release 23 more red deer back into their native habitats in an effort to maintain the sustainability of the natural balance.

Officials capture red deer, which have been injured for a variety of causes and should not remain in the wild, under special precautions and take them to Ormanya, local veterinarian Muhammet Nalkıran noted, clarifying that the treatment of these animals complies with their ecosystems.

The number of red deer has increased by around 20 percent in the region, Nalkıran noted, pointing out that biologists and veterinarians also keep a daily check on the nutritional and overall health of the animals at the wildlife park.

According to Nalkıran, the wildlife region at the park is home to species of roe deer, gazelle and fallow deer, in addition to red deer, at present.

Last year, the wildlife park witnessed the birth of 17 red deer, three roe deer, 11 gazelles, and 12 fallow deer fawns, raising the total number of animals in the wildlife region at the park to 189.