Opposition to create 9 economic regions, if elected

ANKARA
Türkiye will launch a new and well-planned development campaign if the opposition wins in the elections in May polls, the joint candidate of the Nation Alliance has said, stressing they will create 50 production zones in nine economic regions to secure the continued growth of the country.

In a video message he released late on April 18, Kılıçdaroğlu explained his vision for the development of the country. “Yes, we have sources for investment, and we have projects. Plus, we have very good human resources,” he said.

“We will establish 50 production bases in nine special economic zones that we will declare. In these 50 production bases, our factories will produce machinery, equipment, intermediate goods and spare parts. They will also export,” he stated.

In these nine economic zones, 12 main sectors will be specified, including chip technology, biotechnology, research and development for defense industry, medical research, nanotechnology, logistics, petrochemicals and others, Kılıçdaroğlu explained.

“The production bases will be determined in accordance with the quality of human labor, geography and raw materials of the cities. All the sectors except for agriculture and stockbreeding will be run by the private sector. These bases will enjoy reduced prices for energy,” he said.

“We made our planning. Around $100 billion worth of private sector investment will arrive. It is so obvious that there is not any country more productive than Türkiye for foreign investments. These regions will compensate their investments in five years,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

“We are launching a campaign for manufacturing. The whole of Türkiye will start to produce. With good planning, we will realize a big transformation for a producing Türkiye and we will flourish together,” added the joint candidate of the opposition.

