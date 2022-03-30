Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener

  • March 30 2022 16:26:00

Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener

ANKARA
Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener

Turkey urgently needs a legal system based on separation of powers, not individuals, İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener said on March 30, stressing that this debate is much more important than the possible presidential candidate of opposition parties.

Addressing her lawmakers at the parliament, Akşener recalled that six opposition parties had joined their forces to introduce a “strengthened parliament system.

“As we say that the main issue is the system. They persistently ask the same question: ‘Who is your candidate?’ I have said it many times, and I am saying it again. Our candidate will be the 13th president of the Republic of Turkey. It’s that clear,” she said.

“They say that meetings without a candidate are meaningless. However, our objection is precisely against this. The problem is this head structure itself. We did not come together to designate a new ‘one man’,” she said. Akşener emphasized that instead of the executive presidential system, the opposition discusses the ways and methods of how to implement a legal system based on the separation of powers.

“Despite our institutional and intellectual differences, as six political parties, we have taken a very important step in this direction,” the politician said, adding that meetings of these parties’ leaders in order to discuss the details of the system have been “bothering” the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

“This picture bothers the components of the People’s Alliance because the polarization policy they have carried out so far has disintegrated and because their comfort is broken,” Akşener stated.

Politics, opposition party, iyi party,

TURKEY Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener

Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener
MOST POPULAR

  1. April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

    April bringing heat and ‘desert dust’

  2. Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London

    Turkish chef to open restaurant with Ronaldo in London

  3. Turkey eyes more investments from US

    Turkey eyes more investments from US

  4. Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

    Turkey ranked 4th on world tourism list in 2021

  5. Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

    Turkey, Uzbekistan level up ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Recommended
CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t

CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t
Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges

Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges
Parliament committee passes election law

Parliament committee passes election law
Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts

Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts
CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage

CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage
İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees

İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees
WORLD Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

Gunman kills 5 in mass shooting spree in central Israel

A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire in a crowded city in central Israel late Tuesday, methodically gunning down victims as he killed at least five people in the second mass shooting rampage this week. The shooter was killed by police.

ECONOMY Government announces new tax cuts

Government announces new tax cuts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced new reductions in the value-added tax (VAT) for some consumer products, as well as medical equipment and home sales transactions.
SPORTS Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Şengün posts 27 points as Rockets beat Trail Blazers

Rookie Alperen Şengün scores a new NBA career-high while coming from the bench to lead the Houston Rockets to a 115-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an away match