Opposition party lawmaker resigns

  • March 05 2020 12:29:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The opposition Saadet (Felicity) Party lawmaker Cihangir İslam resigned from the party on late March 4.

"I resigned from Saadet Party as of March 4, 2020. This is a decision taken over a decent consideration," Islam said on Twitter early Thursday.

"I do not have any disappointment. I express my gratitude to Saadet Party community," he added.

Following Islam's resignation, Saadet Party now holds one seat in the parliament.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has 290 seats, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) 139, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) 61, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) 49, İYİ (Good) Party 37, Turkish Workers Party 2, independents seven seats, while Democrat Party (DP), Grand Unity Party (BBP), and Democratic Regions Party (DBP) hold one each.

