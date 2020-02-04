Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib

  • February 04 2020 17:22:06

Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib

ISTANBUL
Opposition İYİ Party leader urges gov’t to respond to regime attack in Idlib

A Turkish opposition party leader on Feb. 4 urged the government to respond in force to a deadly attack on Turkish soldiers in Syria’s Idlib province by Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“Raise hell against those who martyred our soldiers,” İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener told her party’s parliamentary group on Feb. 4. “Show the power of the Turkish nation and Turkish state with the state will and not make any domestic policy calculations,” she said.

The regime attack in Idlib on Feb. 3 killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military. Thirteen other individuals were injured but are in good condition, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

“Do the necessary thing without any hesitation as soon as possible,” she stated.

Akşener reacted to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for not canceling his visit to Ukraine after the Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib.

“Turkey will send 200 million Turkish Liras of aid to Ukraine. On the night of Feb. 3, the same day, the Syrian army, which is under the control of Russia that is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine and Crimea, targets the Turkish soldiers. The chess game is clear. We provide military aid, we become military targets,” she said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey hits back at 54 regime targets after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

    Turkey hits back at 54 regime targets after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops

  2. Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

    Hagia Sophia still top tourist attraction

  3. Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

    Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

  4. Erdoğan denounces annexation of Crimea

    Erdoğan denounces annexation of Crimea

  5. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale
Recommended
CHP proposes five-article solution to Idlib standoff with Syria, Russia

CHP proposes five-article solution to Idlib standoff with Syria, Russia
Gov’t urgently to meet housing needs of earthquake victims: Minister

Gov’t urgently to meet housing needs of earthquake victims: Minister
No political polemics at such times, main opposition leader says

No political polemics at such times, main opposition leader says
We are rivals with all parties, opposition leader says

We are rivals with all parties, opposition leader says
Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP
Main opposition CHP calls on gov’t to mediate between two rival parties in Libya

Main opposition CHP calls on gov’t to mediate between two rival parties in Libya
WORLD EU welcomes appointment of Kosovos new premier

EU welcomes appointment of Kosovo's new premier

The European Union on Feb. 4 welcomed the appointment of Albin Kurti as Kosovo's new prime minister.

ECONOMY Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

Tender for Kanal Istanbul expected this year: Minister

The zoning plan for Kanal Istanbul has been approved, paving the way for the construction of the artificial seaway, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan has said.

SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes face CSKA Moscow in key game

Turkey's Anadolu Efes Istanbul will seek to maintain their top spot as they face second-placed CSKA Moscow in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game on Feb. 4.