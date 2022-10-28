Opposition alliance to prepare Türkiye for its 2nd Century: CHP leader

ISTANBUL

The opposition alliance will prepare Türkiye for its second century when it comes to power in the next elections that will take place in June 2023, as the country will mark its centennial, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said.

“We will altogether prepare Türkiye for the 2nd Century. As the leaders of six political parties, we are standing together. We know the difficulties we are facing today but we also know how to overcome them,” Kılıçdaroğlu said at a meeting held by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on Oct. 28.

Kılıçdaroğlu refers to the Nation Alliance, comprising six opposition parties, which vows to win the presidential elections through a joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We will crown our republic with democracy during the 2nd century of the Republic of Türkiye,” he stressed, recalling that this country was founded in 1923 following the very difficult Independence War against the occupying forces.

Criticizing the government for undermining academic independence and freedoms, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “A university environment where any sort of thought is freely debated and where knowledge is produced will let this country leap forward economically. If you paralyze the university, you will miss the technological revolution. Are those who are governing this country aware of this?”

“If a person claims that he has a vision, then he should be able to forecast the developments a century ahead. It is impossible for a country that cannot produce knowledge to level up in the 21st century,” he added.