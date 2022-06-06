Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

ANKARA

A commission set by six opposition parties has outlined a list of measures they will impose for the safety of the polls in the next elections slated for June 2023.

Representatives from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) met on June 6 to disclose the measures they will jointly implement before and after the elections.

Şenol Sunat, from the İYİ Party, announced the decisions taken by the commission at a joint press conference. “We will absolutely do whatever necessary in case of violation,” he said, underlining the importance of just, honest and transparent elections for democracy.

“Poll safety is the inevitable part of the election process,” he recalled, stressing that this is the main responsibility of the relevant institutions and political parties. There were some violations in the past and that harmed the people’s belief in the democratic processes and that’s why the leaders of the six opposition parties have decided to tackle the issue, he said.

“There will be around 200,000 ballot boxes in Turkey and abroad. We are selecting and training members of the ballot boards and other observers. We also select the legal counselors that will help us on the election day,” Sunat informed.

An electronic infrastructure system is ready to be used on registering, collecting and counting the votes on the election day, he stated.

The six parties will cooperate for poll safety, Sunat said, vowing they will exert maximum effort for holding fair, free and healthy elections.