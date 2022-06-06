Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

  • June 06 2022 15:23:00

Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

ANKARA
Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

A commission set by six opposition parties has outlined a list of measures they will impose for the safety of the polls in the next elections slated for June 2023.

Representatives from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party, the Future Party and the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) met on June 6 to disclose the measures they will jointly implement before and after the elections.

Şenol Sunat, from the İYİ Party, announced the decisions taken by the commission at a joint press conference. “We will absolutely do whatever necessary in case of violation,” he said, underlining the importance of just, honest and transparent elections for democracy.

Poll safety is the inevitable part of the election process,” he recalled, stressing that this is the main responsibility of the relevant institutions and political parties. There were some violations in the past and that harmed the people’s belief in the democratic processes and that’s why the leaders of the six opposition parties have decided to tackle the issue, he said.

“There will be around 200,000 ballot boxes in Turkey and abroad. We are selecting and training members of the ballot boards and other observers. We also select the legal counselors that will help us on the election day,” Sunat informed.

An electronic infrastructure system is ready to be used on registering, collecting and counting the votes on the election day, he stated.

The six parties will cooperate for poll safety, Sunat said, vowing they will exert maximum effort for holding fair, free and healthy elections.

politics,

TURKEY MİT neutralizes third PKK leader in one month

MİT neutralizes third PKK leader in one month
MOST POPULAR

  1. Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

    Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

  2. Some 700 cats killed by feline coronavirus in Büyükada: Locals

    Some 700 cats killed by feline coronavirus in Büyükada: Locals

  3. Family says Iranian intelligence abducted dissident journalist in Ankara

    Family says Iranian intelligence abducted dissident journalist in Ankara

  4. Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

    Turkish woman involved in major retail theft in New York

  5. Putin warns West against sending arms; Kiev hit by missiles

    Putin warns West against sending arms; Kiev hit by missiles
Recommended
CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey

CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey
CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey
CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu
MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan

Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan
Six-way opposition alliance outlines main principles, objectives

Six-way opposition alliance outlines main principles, objectives
WORLD British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote

Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain’s leader.

ECONOMY Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation government’s priority: Finance minister

Fighting inflation will be the government’s top priority in the coming period, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said, reiterating that effectively using monetary and macroprudential policies will be crucial to curb price increases.

SPORTS French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

French Open champ Swiatek has ‘no expectations’ for Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek says that she has “no expectations” for Wimbledon despite taking her winning streak to 35 matches by securing a second French Open title.