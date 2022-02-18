Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

  • February 18 2022 13:47:00

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

ANKARA
Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.

“We are drawing a new road map for Turkey. The justice will be fully independent,” CHP chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with private broadcaster KRT on Feb. 18. “The executive power will also be fully independent,” he said.

The reason why the six oppositional parties came together is the fact that they agree that Turkey is not well-governed and they are devoted to saving Turkey from this stalemate, he stated. The leaders of the six parties will come together again on Feb. 28 to announce a road map for a return to the parliamentary system.

“We want the Turkish Republic to strengthen in its region and the world, boost its production by producing value-added goods, and do all these things in full democracy with the prevailing freedom of expression, thought and faith,” Kılıçdaroğlu noted.

On a question about the government’s accusations that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is the hidden partner in the opposition alliance, Kılıçdaroğlu said this is a legitimate party that deserves respect. “The HDP is forming its own alliance. We have respect for all the political parties,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu hosted Meral Akşener of the İYİ (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoğlu of the Felicity Party, Gültekin Uysal of the Democrat Party, Ali Babacan of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and Ahmet Davutoğlu of the Future Party at a meeting on Feb. 12. They issued a joint communiqué to underline the main pillars of their togetherness and commitment to replace the current executive-parliamentary system with a strengthened parliamentary model.

Economy,

TURKEY Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

    Lifting face mask mandate to be discussed next week: Minister

  2. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  3. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  4. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

  5. Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel

    Turkish delegation visits Palestine, Israel
Recommended
NUN Schools Awaits New Students

NUN Schools Awaits New Students!
Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked

Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked       
European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns

European supply constraints could last into 2023, IMF warns  
Short-term external debt at $126 billion

Short-term external debt at $126 billion
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

Opposition alliance drawing new road map for Turkey: CHP leader

The opposition alliance is drawing a new road map for Turkey, with democracy and justice being a common goal, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.