Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system

  • October 20 2021 17:27:11

Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system

ANKARA
Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system

The oppositional alliance has accelerated works for drafting a road map for replacing the current executive-presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model and will launch a debate between the leaders to finalize it by December of this year, senior oppositional leaders have said.

The announcement was made jointly by İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at the latter’s headquarters on Oct. 20 in Ankara.

“We are in constant talks with the leaders of six oppositional parties. I have not heard from any of them any objection to the idea of introducing a strengthened parliamentary system. The works are still ongoing, and I am told that a document will be ready in December,” Akşener stressed.

Kılıçdaroğlu confirmed and underlined that it was not too late for launching a debate among the leaders of the alliance. The Nation Alliance comprises the CHP, İYİ Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party, but the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party are also taking part in efforts to pen the principles of the new parliamentary system. The deputy parliamentary group leaders of these six parties have been holding regular meetings since summer to compromise over the principles and a road map to be followed to this end.   

Turkey has so many serious problems to resolve. Turkey needs to leave them behind so that it can achieve a strong and dynamic structure through a road map,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, underlining that these problems were not unsolvable but required consultations and coordination.

“As responsible politicians, we are now focused on resolving these problems and on building a beautiful and livable country,” he added.

On a question about the appeal of 10 countries through their embassies in Ankara for the release of Osman Kavala, Akşener and Kılıçdaroğlu stressed that they would not approve any foreign interference.

“Turkey has amended its constitution and promised that it will abide by the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights. This amendment was approved at the parliament unanimously,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling that rejecting implementing the decision of the court on Kavala led to the loss of credibility of Turkey. “If there is a decision by the ECHR, the state should implement it in line with the principle of rule of law.”

Politics,

TURKEY Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system

Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

    Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

  2. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

  3. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  4. Turkey criticizes EU report on membership

    Turkey criticizes EU report on membership

  5. Turkey’s presidency submits motion on Iraq, Syria

    Turkey’s presidency submits motion on Iraq, Syria
Recommended
MHP leader warns of alliances within NATO against Turkey

MHP leader warns of alliances within NATO against Turkey
Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t energy policies

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t energy policies
Ankara prosecutor launches investigation over CHP leader’s claim of political murders

Ankara prosecutor launches investigation over CHP leader’s claim of 'political murders'
Turkey is strong, but not well managed, CHP leader says

Turkey is strong, but not well managed, CHP leader says
Nation Alliance parties trap each other: MHP leader

Nation Alliance parties 'trap' each other: MHP leader
WORLD N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea said on Oct. 20 that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine, in its first such underwater test-launch in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s undersea capabilities.

ECONOMY G7 countries well placed to fully decarbonize power supply by 2035: IEA

G7 countries well placed to fully decarbonize power supply by 2035: IEA

G7 members, who are well placed to fully decarbonize their electricity supply by 2035, could serve as the first movers in lowering the cost of technologies for other countries while maintaining electricity security, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Oct. 20.

SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 