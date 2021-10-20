Opposition alliance accelerates works on return to parliamentary system

ANKARA

The oppositional alliance has accelerated works for drafting a road map for replacing the current executive-presidential system with a strengthened parliamentary model and will launch a debate between the leaders to finalize it by December of this year, senior oppositional leaders have said.



The announcement was made jointly by İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener and main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu at the latter’s headquarters on Oct. 20 in Ankara.



“We are in constant talks with the leaders of six oppositional parties. I have not heard from any of them any objection to the idea of introducing a strengthened parliamentary system. The works are still ongoing, and I am told that a document will be ready in December,” Akşener stressed.



Kılıçdaroğlu confirmed and underlined that it was not too late for launching a debate among the leaders of the alliance. The Nation Alliance comprises the CHP, İYİ Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party, but the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party are also taking part in efforts to pen the principles of the new parliamentary system. The deputy parliamentary group leaders of these six parties have been holding regular meetings since summer to compromise over the principles and a road map to be followed to this end.



“Turkey has so many serious problems to resolve. Turkey needs to leave them behind so that it can achieve a strong and dynamic structure through a road map,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, underlining that these problems were not unsolvable but required consultations and coordination.



“As responsible politicians, we are now focused on resolving these problems and on building a beautiful and livable country,” he added.



On a question about the appeal of 10 countries through their embassies in Ankara for the release of Osman Kavala, Akşener and Kılıçdaroğlu stressed that they would not approve any foreign interference.



“Turkey has amended its constitution and promised that it will abide by the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights. This amendment was approved at the parliament unanimously,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling that rejecting implementing the decision of the court on Kavala led to the loss of credibility of Turkey. “If there is a decision by the ECHR, the state should implement it in line with the principle of rule of law.”