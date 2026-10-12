A new dawn for Didim

Aylin Öney Tan

For centuries, the environs of Didim in Mid-Aegean Türkiye have carried the whisper of prophecy. It was here, at the monumental Temple of Apollo, that pilgrims once walked the Sacred Way from ancient Miletus to consult the oracle. Perched on a hill, overlooking the Maeander plain, Priene is one of the best-preserved sites of the Ionian league. Both Miletus and Priene still resonate with the impression of ancient times; one feels like walking through a time capsule. The mighty oracle of Apollon temple stands high and strong, as if whispering a secret, or maybe telling what will come next.

Only a few miles apart from each other, this magnificent trio of archaeological remains is not the only attraction of the Didim area; the natural park of Lake Bafa is another world to explore, from where the winding Meander River gently sweeps towards the Aegean through a verdant alluvial plain, and the picturesque villages like Doğanköy and Kayaköy are hidden gems to explore. Last, but not least, or maybe the foremost attraction is Altınkum beach, which literally translates as The Golden Sand. Strangely enough, despite having such a rich portfolio of history and natural beauty, Didim has never hit the stardom of other Aegean destinations. In modern times, as tourism swept across Türkiye’s western coast, the Mid-Aegean region (Orta Ege) found itself caught in a curious dichotomy. While Bodrum to the south became synonymous with flashy luxury and Alaçatı and Çeşme to the north with outgoing crowds, or in recent years, Urla as a gastronomy destination, Didim largely became associated with mass summer beach travel — its rich history and serene landscapes somewhat obscured by seasonal crowds.

New upcoming destination: Mid-Aegean

That narrative is now undergoing a profound transformation. The opening of Akra Didim — a visionary project by BHM Otelcilik, the group behind the 50-year legacy of Barut Hotels — signals a decisive turning point for the Mid-Aegean. It introduces an approach grounded not in ostentation, but in what they simply call “simplicity” referring to understated, subtle luxury rooted deeply in place, culture, and nature.

The property is gigantic, spreading to about 340,00 square-meter grounds, but the feel is not out of human scale. The architecture respects the coast rather than dominating it, with vast areas of open spaces, treating roofs as part of the landscape, creating a breathing environment which allows guests to slow down, enjoy the spatial atmosphere. The ‘Simplicity’ philosophy approaches comfort as the purest form of what is right, whilst creating a flow that allows guests to follow their own rhythm without having to organize anything. Based on six core principles – nature, harmony, balance, well-being, creation and production, and sharing – this approach ensures that diverse experiences come together as parts of a single whole at Akra Didim.

However, the term “simplicity” does not mean “simplistic” here. Everything is well-thought of, offering a diverse range of experiences for the guests. Coupled with world-class wellness facilities, extensive racket sports, including padel and pickleball, and a commitment to 12-month operation, the resort redefines Didim as a year-round haven for culture, sports, and well-being. Another emphasis is on intellectual and artistic enrichment. Through its Artist Residency Program and dedicated Art & Culture Village, the resort invites contemporary artists to reside, create, and display their work on site. Guests do not merely view art on hotel walls; they engage directly with creators in live ateliers.

Inspiration: The olive

Gastronomy is a strong tool that forms a vital part of the connection forged with the region’s natural environment and culinary culture. In Akra Didim, this is achieved by a special dining experience aptly named “Zeytin’lik,” which means “The Olive Grove” in Turkish, housed in a stone building nestled amongst olive trees. Here, the cooking is also in line with the philosophy of “simplicity,” featuring fire cooking only and reinterpreting the region’s culinary heritage through traditional methods such as open-fire grilling, stone ovens and pit fires. Zeytin’lik strongly emphasizes locality; it offers seasonal produce sourced from the region or grown in its own kitchen gardens and serves the day’s catch from the sea. Regional recipes collected from locals often feature in the menu, to be paired with wines made from indigenous grapes from the extensive wine cellar featuring only Turkish wines. Here, gastronomy transcends being merely a dining experience; it transforms into a journey experienced through the processes of production, cooking and sharing.

The Mid-Aegean possesses an extraordinary culinary heritage, anchored above all by the ancient olive tree. Didim sits in the heartland of the prized Memecik olive. Here, olive oil is not merely a cooking medium; it is the hero of the table. Zeytin-lik transforms regional gastronomy into an authentic story of place, where rustic Aegean heritage meets contemporary culinary finesse. If the oracle at Didyma were to speak today, it might well predict that the future of Aegean luxury lies not in extravagant grandeur, but in returning to the authentic, olive-scented soul of the region.