Only 51 people joined PKK last year: Minister

  • March 19 2022 07:00:00

Only 51 people joined PKK last year: Minister

ANKARA
Only 51 people joined PKK last year: Minister

The participation in the PKK terrorist group has decreased from 5,550 people in 2014 to 51 last year, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said, noting that this number for the first three months of this year was only two.

Over the last eight years, the number of terrorist acts decreased by 95 percent in terms of both quantity and quality, Soylu said, speaking during an event held in the capital Ankara for the families of fallen soldiers, police officials and veterans.

Stating that the number of participants in the terrorist organization in 2014 was around 5,500 per year, the minister emphasized that just 51 people joined the PKK last year and that this figure was only two in the first three months of this year.

“Both of them came from abroad,” the minister said, noting that the number of terrorists in Turkey dropped to around 150.

Underlining that they are also fighting against drugs, which is the main financial source of terrorist structures, Soylu said many became martyrs during these operations and stressed that the biggest seizures in the history of the Turkish Republic were carried out during this period.

Also praising the activities of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), which is affiliated with his ministry, Soylu said as soon as the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out, the teams reached the Romanian border.

“The AFAD has stood by our citizens who were evacuated from the first day,” the minister noted, adding that the agency also stood by Ukrainians.

Terror, joins,

WORLD China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  2. Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

    Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

  3. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  4. COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

    COVID-19 pandemic may end soon: Expert

  5. Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch

    Bridge spanning Dardanelles Strait ready for launch
Recommended
Criminal complaint to be filed over mayor’s controversial remarks

Criminal complaint to be filed over mayor’s controversial remarks
At least 60 irregular migrants held in Turkey’s west

At least 60 irregular migrants held in Turkey’s west
Pandemic less effective than before but not over, expert warns

Pandemic less effective than before but not over, expert warns
US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis

US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis
Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day

Turkey opens massive Çanakkale bridge on Victory Day
Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave
WORLD China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

China reported its first two Covid-19 deaths in more than a year on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, both coming in the northeastern province of Jilin as the country faces its worst case upsurge since the pandemic’s outset.
ECONOMY Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s debt deal with IMF gets final legislative OK

Argentina’s senate has given final legislative approval for President Alberto Fernandez’s administration to refinance the government’s $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund and avoid a default.
SPORTS Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona beat Galatasaray, reach Europa League quarter-finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner as Barcelona fought back from a goal down to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Andriy Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner as West Ham knocked out Sevilla.