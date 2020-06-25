Online book sales increased during stay-at-home period: Expert

  • June 25 2020 14:08:20

Online book sales increased during stay-at-home period: Expert

ISTANBUL
Online book sales increased during stay-at-home period: Expert

Online book sales increased by 100 percent and children’s book sales increased by 200 percent in Turkey during stay-at-home orders called for due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kenan Kocatürk, the head of the Turkish Publishers Association, has said.

Noting that book sales fell 63 percent in April, the peak of the pandemic in the country, Kocatürk said that this decline ended at the end of the month and an increase in online sales narrowed this gap.

Adding that the sales of children’s books increased by 200 percent as families heeded stay-at-home orders, Kocatürk said the sales of educational books also increased due to the preparation of the youth for high school and university exams.

“We can say that children and literature books are more prominent [in terms of sales], and research and education books are lagging behind,” he noted.

Emphasizing that the interest in books will continue in the summer months, Kocatürk reminded that the bookstores started to serve again, all following hygiene conditions.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly allowed to travel for tourism

    Elderly allowed to travel for tourism

  2. New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

    New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

  3. Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations

    Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

  5. Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins

    Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins
Recommended
Ruling party discusses amendment it seeks in law on attorneys with opposition parties

Ruling party discusses amendment it seeks in law on attorneys with opposition parties
More than 700 million Turkish Liras collected for Idlib aid: Minister

More than 700 million Turkish Liras collected for Idlib aid: Minister
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Magnitude-5.4 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Turkey calls on EU to ‘act against terror’ in line with Europol’s report

Turkey calls on EU to ‘act against terror’ in line with Europol’s report
Expensive services at Turkish beach clubs spark controversy once again

Expensive services at Turkish beach clubs spark controversy once again
Turkey lashes out at EU, Greece over mistreatment of migrants

Turkey lashes out at EU, Greece over mistreatment of migrants
WORLD Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

Bayer pays $10 bn to settle weedkiller cancer cases

German chemical giant Bayer said on June 24 it had agreed to pay more than $10 billion to end a wave of lawsuits from Americans who say their cancers were caused by its Roundup weedkiller.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates constant

Turkish Central Bank keeps interest rates constant

The Turkish Central Bank on June 25 kept its one-week repo rate constant at 8.25%.

SPORTS New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

The full fixtures of the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season were announced on June 24. 