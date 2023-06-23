One of two stowaways in bulk carrier ship found dead

SAMSUN

One of two Colombian friends who had traveled on the ship Katya ATK without authorization was found dead inside a container three miles off the coast of the northern province of Samsun, while the other was released after his statement at the prosecutor’s office.

The Katya ATK ship’s crew realized that the seal of the door in the hold of the ship coming to Samsun from Colombia was broken and checked for the possibility of any stowaway.

During the control three miles off the coast of Samsun province, the lifeless body of Manuel Javier Prado Cortes, a Colombian national, was found in the container.

The illegal passenger named Luis Antonio Obanda Castro, who was found alongside the body, was also captured by the ship personnel.

The incident was reported to the coast guard by the ship’s crew.

According to Castro’s initial statement, Cortes, who was with him, had lost his life and that Castro had to travel with his friend’s lifeless body for the past four days.

Cortes’ body was taken ashore to Samsun Training and Research Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Castro was brought to the courthouse after the completion of his procedures, then released after his statement at the prosecutor’s office.

Officials stated that the exact cause of Cortes’ death will be determined after the autopsy.