Sold-out show ‘Pupo’ in Istanbul

Sold-out show ‘Pupo’ in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Sold-out show ‘Pupo’ in Istanbul

Italy's leading dance troupe Komoco will stage "Pupo," the latest creation of the troupe's founder and artistic director, Sofia Nappi, for the first time in Türkiye at Istanbul’s CRR Concert Hall.

The show will meet the audience at 8 p.m. tonight and then will meet art lovers in Istanbul once again at the same time tomorrow.

"Pupo," which is on stage within the scope of the International Istanbul Dance Days organized for the first time this year by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Culture Department (IBB Kültür), is a sold-out show all over the world.

Inspired by Carlo Collodi's famous work "Pinocchio," it tells a modern coming-of-age story focusing on the transformation of a wooden puppet who wants to be a real child.

The International Istanbul Dance Days hosts representatives of different dance genres, from flamenco to street dance and from ballet to sirtaki, in Istanbul through May 2. Within the scope of the festival, shows of world-class dancers and the best examples of world dances are staged in different venues in the city, while workshops, talks and dance-themed film screenings are also held free of charge.

musical ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit

Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit

    Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit

  2. Dubai begins construction of 'world's largest' airport terminal

    Dubai begins construction of 'world's largest' airport terminal

  3. Several sectors on government’s radar for tax inspections

    Several sectors on government’s radar for tax inspections

  4. Türkiye in talks with Exxon Mobil for LNG deal: Minister

    Türkiye in talks with Exxon Mobil for LNG deal: Minister

  5. Türkiye obtains foreign funds at more favorable terms: Şimşek

    Türkiye obtains foreign funds at more favorable terms: Şimşek
Recommended
Van Gogh, peddled for a beer, on show

Van Gogh, peddled for a beer, on show
Louvre says Mona Lisa could get a room of her own

Louvre says Mona Lisa could get a room of her own
Nicole Kidman gets AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman gets AFI Life Achievement Award
The summer after Barbenheimer and strikes, Hollywood charts a new course

The summer after Barbenheimer and strikes, Hollywood charts a new course
Extreme climate blamed for worlds worst wine harvest

'Extreme' climate blamed for world's worst wine harvest 
Ramen in Japan is an experience and a tourist attraction

Ramen in Japan is an experience and a tourist attraction
WORLD German ex-soldier to stand trial in Russian spying case

German ex-soldier to stand trial in Russian spying case

A German former soldier will go on trial on Monday accused of spying for Russia, as Berlin faces a surge in Moscow-linked espionage cases amid the Ukraine war.
ECONOMY Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit

Tesla wins key China security clearance after Musk’s visit

Tech billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk boarded a plane departing Beijing yesterday, an AFP journalist said, after a whistlestop visit that saw his firm win a key data security clearance from Chinese authorities.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿