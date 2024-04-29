Sold-out show ‘Pupo’ in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Italy's leading dance troupe Komoco will stage "Pupo," the latest creation of the troupe's founder and artistic director, Sofia Nappi, for the first time in Türkiye at Istanbul’s CRR Concert Hall.

The show will meet the audience at 8 p.m. tonight and then will meet art lovers in Istanbul once again at the same time tomorrow.

"Pupo," which is on stage within the scope of the International Istanbul Dance Days organized for the first time this year by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Culture Department (IBB Kültür), is a sold-out show all over the world.

Inspired by Carlo Collodi's famous work "Pinocchio," it tells a modern coming-of-age story focusing on the transformation of a wooden puppet who wants to be a real child.

The International Istanbul Dance Days hosts representatives of different dance genres, from flamenco to street dance and from ballet to sirtaki, in Istanbul through May 2. Within the scope of the festival, shows of world-class dancers and the best examples of world dances are staged in different venues in the city, while workshops, talks and dance-themed film screenings are also held free of charge.