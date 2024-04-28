CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities

MANİSA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has unveiled plans to publish a circular aimed at curbing waste and encouraging savings in municipalities won by his party in the recent local elections.

The announcement comes amid ongoing complaints from the CHP regarding the debts and alleged mismanagement of municipalities previously run by the ruling alliance partners, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

"With the circular, we will open a new era, a new epoch in Türkiye. Then we will ask everyone to contribute to this saving and ending this waste," Özel stated during a visit to Manisa districts on April 27.

The proposed "waste and savings circular" is set to be released next week and is expected to outline measures to prevent financial mismanagement and ensure efficient resource allocation.

"While some people are starving, others will not enjoy themselves. While some people are in poverty, others will not eat like a pig in the mansions built by the municipality on the mountains," Özel added.

The CHP leader said deliberate acts causing harm to the public would be subject to judicial scrutiny.

Furthermore, Özel disclosed plans to address these concerns directly with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an upcoming meeting scheduled for next week, as reported by daily Sözcü.

In addition to tackling existing debts, local media reports suggest that the CHP is preparing a comprehensive file on the financial status of municipalities previously under AKP and MHP control. Özel is also expected to present proposals aimed at diversifying revenue sources for municipalities.