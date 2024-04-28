CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities

CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities

MANİSA
CHP aims to curb waste, promote savings in municipalities

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has unveiled plans to publish a circular aimed at curbing waste and encouraging savings in municipalities won by his party in the recent local elections.

The announcement comes amid ongoing complaints from the CHP regarding the debts and alleged mismanagement of municipalities previously run by the ruling alliance partners, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

"With the circular, we will open a new era, a new epoch in Türkiye. Then we will ask everyone to contribute to this saving and ending this waste," Özel stated during a visit to Manisa districts on April 27.

The proposed "waste and savings circular" is set to be released next week and is expected to outline measures to prevent financial mismanagement and ensure efficient resource allocation.

"While some people are starving, others will not enjoy themselves. While some people are in poverty, others will not eat like a pig in the mansions built by the municipality on the mountains," Özel added.

The CHP leader said deliberate acts causing harm to the public would be subject to judicial scrutiny.

Furthermore, Özel disclosed plans to address these concerns directly with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an upcoming meeting scheduled for next week, as reported by daily Sözcü.

In addition to tackling existing debts, local media reports suggest that the CHP is preparing a comprehensive file on the financial status of municipalities previously under AKP and MHP control. Özel is also expected to present proposals aimed at diversifying revenue sources for municipalities.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pope holds mass in Venices St Marks

Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

    Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

  2. Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK

    Ireland looking to send asylum seekers back to UK

  3. Police clear pro-Palestinian camps as protests intensify on US campuses

    Police clear pro-Palestinian camps as protests intensify on US campuses

  4. 400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

    400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

  5. Iraq passes bill sentencing same-sex acts to jail

    Iraq passes bill sentencing same-sex acts to jail
Recommended
400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena
İYİ Party elects Müsavat Dervişoğlu as new chairman

İYİ Party elects Müsavat Dervişoğlu as new chairman
Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye

Frank Van Den Broek wins Tour of Türkiye
Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman

Police officer shoots colleagues, kills 2 in Adıyaman
Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL

Authorities detain 38 suspects linked to ISIL
This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras

This year’s marriages to boost economy by 500 billion liras
WORLD Pope holds mass in Venices St Marks

Pope holds mass in Venice's St Mark's

Pope Francis presided over mass in St. Mark's Square in Venice yesterday while warning of environmental damage and over-tourism, in a closely watched visit marking the ageing pontiff's first outside Rome since last year.
ECONOMY Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

Vacancy rate in Istanbul office market falls significantly

The vacancy rate in Grade A offices in Istanbul, Türkiye’s financial and commercial center, has declined markedly in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield TR International.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿