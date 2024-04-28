400-year-old village transformed into ‘airsoft’ arena

SİVAS

Airsoft enthusiasts from all over Türkiye have transformed the centuries-old ruins of Emirhan village in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas into a battleground for adrenaline-laden military simulations.

Airsoft teams, known for their precision and strategy, partook in an exhilarating clash in a once-thriving settlement, abandoned in the wake of migration waves to cities and other regions in the 1980s.

In the showdown between the Bozok airsoft team from the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat and the Shadow Company airsoft team from Sivas, military personnel and civilians alike came together for a thrilling match amidst the village’s run-down structures.

Armed with military gear indistinguishable from authentic equipment, players competed in a life-like simulation with 6-millimeter biodegradable plastic beads as ammunition.

The Sivas Governor's Office granted special permission to the village, making it the perfect backdrop for the competition. Strategically navigating the village and its ruins, teams engaged in tactical maneuvers to shoot their opponents.

Andaç Karabulut, leader of the Bozok airsoft team, gave information about the essence of airsoft as a game built on trust and camaraderie. “Strategy is established with teamwork and team members perform tasks.”

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to rules and sportsmanship, hobbyists uphold the integrity of the game, he said. Şahin further pointed out that Emirhan village, with its historical setting, holds potential for tourism in addition to becoming a ground for airsoft competitions.

To prevent damage to the artifacts of the village, explosive and flammable material is not used in the game.

“It is impossible to damage this place in any way [with the equipment used]. Since all our fellow players are at a certain level of awareness, they pay attention to environmental pollution.”

Like Karabulut, Burak Şahin, leader of the opposing team, also underlined trust and teamwork and added that the game requires intense physical and mental demands.