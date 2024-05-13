Intel chief meets Hamas political bureau head in Doha

DOHA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın has convened with Hamas political bureau chief İsmail Haniyeh and his delegation in the Qatari capital Doha.

During the meeting, Haniyeh conveyed his appreciation for Türkiye's involvement in the negotiation process with Israel, according to reports from local media.

The discussions delved into various matters, including the current status of negotiations, efforts to secure a ceasefire and facilitating the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The encounter follows Haniyeh's earlier engagement with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 20, where discussions centered around the immediate situation in Gaza.

Accompanied by Kalın and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, among other officials, the meeting encompassed the dire situation in Gaza.

Furthermore, Haniyeh has also met with several party leaders during his visit to Türkiye.