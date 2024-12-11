Beauty standards 'deter adoptions of Istanbul’s black, tabby cats'

Beauty standards 'deter adoptions of Istanbul’s black, tabby cats'

Istanbul's iconic black and tabby cats, considered symbols of the city, are facing difficulty finding loving homes, as prevailing superstitions and beauty standards continue to overshadow their adoption, according to animal enthusiasts.

Social media administrators of animal adoption pages and staff members of animal shelters claim that breed and color are among the common criteria for adopting cats.

“People have a strong dislike for black cats due to superstitions, but they’re truly adorable,” Meral Olcay, an animal shelter official, told state-run Anadolu Agency, referring to the widespread belief among Turkish people that the sight of black cats is an ominous sign.

"We appreciate all living beings equally, yet individuals tend to assess them based just on their outward appearance,” she added.

Olcay pointed out that people often prefer adopting purebred cats, with British Shorthairs typically finding homes quickly. "The last ones to be adopted are black cats. This is undoubtedly a superstition and a prejudice," she added.

On the other hand, animal adoption volunteer Muhammet Demir emphasized that social media plays a far more significant role than superstitions in the adoption of cats.

“While superstitions certainly contribute to the reluctance to adopt black cats, the growing popularity of breeds like British Shorthairs can be attributed to their frequent promotion on social media,” Demir explained.

Emphasizing the significant role beauty standards play in the lack of adoption of black and tabby cats, he labeled this mindset as a form of "racism."

"When adopting animals, people often prioritize appearances. While pedigree cats are adopted more quickly, they are also more likely to be abandoned," he noted.

Echoing Demir’s views, animal enthusiast Sedat İpek pointed out that the challenges in cat adoptions mirror the discrimination present in human society. "Just as people often judge others by race and color, a harmful practice in itself, I believe it’s equally wrong to adopt cats based on such superficial factors," he stated.

Sedef Göksu, a social service specialist, emphasized that the myths surrounding black cats are unfounded, sharing that her own black cat has, in fact, brought her good luck.

Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus
