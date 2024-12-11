Saudi Arabia bans Turkish referee from officiating matches in its league

Saudi Arabia bans Turkish referee from officiating matches in its league

ISTANBUL
Saudi Arabia bans Turkish referee from officiating matches in its league

The Saudi Arabian Referees' Committee has declared that Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler has been banned from officiating matches in the Saudi Pro League following recent controversial decisions during a game in the country.

"We won't work with a referee again if he commits a major error during a game. Halil Umut Meler will not be invited to any of our games. Errors occurred that impacted the outcome of the Al-Hilal vs. Al-Shabab match,” Manuel Navarro, the head of the Saudi Arabian Referees' Committee, told the Saudi press.

During the match between Al-Hilal vs. Al-Shabab, Meler sent off both Kalidou Koulibaly of Al Hilal and Nader Abdullah Al Sharari of Al Shabab with red cards. He also disallowed a goal scored by Al Shabab.

Following their 2-1 loss to Al Hilal, Al Shabab had informed the committee against the Turkish referee due to such alleged errors.

Meler had previously made headlines in the nation after he was attacked by a club president following a match between the Turkish clubs Ankaragücü and Rizespor. Ankaragücü President Faruk Koca punched referee Meler in the face at the end of a Süper Lig home match.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw. Two other people accompanying Koca kicked Meler after he went down with the impact of the punch.

The incident, drawing condemnation from the football world, as well as state officials and politicians, led to a temporary suspension of all Turkish football leagues at the time.

Koca was sentenced to over three years in prison on Nov. 11 this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkiyes intelligence chief visits Syrias capital Damascus

Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  2. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  3. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  4. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

  5. German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades

    German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades
Recommended
Turkiyes intelligence chief visits Syrias capital Damascus

Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus
German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades

German arm exports to Türkiye hits highest level in 2 decades
Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties

Erdoğan, Orban discuss regional conflicts, ties
Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured

Özel: Türkiye should remain in Syria till stability ensured
Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria

Türkiye steps up anti-terror measures in post-Assad Syria
Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns

Illegal house near historic rock tomb in Antalya raises concerns
Officials deny data leakage after highway transit app breach

Officials deny data leakage after highway transit app breach
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿