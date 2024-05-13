US museum head caught smuggling endemic species

An American museum director has been apprehended at Istanbul Airport attempting to smuggle around 1,500 tarantulas and scorpions back to the United States, authorities said on May 13.

Lorenzo Prendini, the head of the American Museum of Natural History, was detained by joint forces of Istanbul police anti-smuggling teams and airport authorities. He was allegedly trying to transport endemic species, including scorpions and tarantulas, concealed in a suitcase.

The operation resulted in the seizure of around 1,500 poisonous animals, primarily consisting of Türkiye's endemic species. Authorities recovered 88 plastic tube bottles containing liquid, all stashed in 58 clip-top bags.

Endemic animals are highly sought after for their potential medicinal properties. They are used to extract venom for drug production, a process involving DNA extraction and milking. The resulting medications hold substantial financial value, with 1 liter of medicine derived from scorpion venom fetching millions of dollars on the market.

Transporting such animal species abroad is strictly prohibited due to their conservation status and the lucrative trade in their derivatives.

The investigation into Prendini's alleged smuggling activities is ongoing. The American Museum of Natural History has yet to comment on the incident.

