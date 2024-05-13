Senior PKK member neutralized in Iraq's north

ANKARA

Turkish security sources reported on May 13 that a senior PKK member has been neutralized in an operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq's Gara region.

Sedat Aksu, operating under the codename Şevger Çiya, was reportedly behind orchestrating terrorist activities against security forces in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq, according to the sources.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Aksu was allegedly involved in supplying weapons and ammunition to PKK members preparing for action in the Claw-Lock operation area, the sources revealed.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry disclosed that three PKK members were neutralized in the neighboring Kandil region.

"We will continue to destroy terror dens with determination and resolution," the ministry declared in a statement on May 13.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.