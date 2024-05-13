Austrian top diplomat due in Türkiye for regional, bilateral talks

ANKARA

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye on May 13 and 14 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a written statement.

“During the talks between Minister Fidan and Minister Schallenberg, bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU relations and regional and global developments will be discussed,” read the statement on May 13.

During the talks, the two ministers will raise the topic of economic ties, investments, security cooperation as well as the fight against terrorism and irregular migration. The issues to the concern of the Turkish community living in Austria, particularly growing Islamophobic trends, will be on the agenda.

Fidan and Schallenberg will also exchange views on Türkiye-EU ties and other regional matters, including the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. Fidan is expected to mention the steps that need to be taken to put an end to the bloodshed by the Israeli forces in Gaza and renew his call for the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Schallenberg is also expected to meet Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya during his stay in the Turkish capital.

The visit comes as Türkiye and Austria mark the centennial of the Friendship Agreement and the 60th anniversary of the Labor Agreement.