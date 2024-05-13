Austrian top diplomat due in Türkiye for regional, bilateral talks

Austrian top diplomat due in Türkiye for regional, bilateral talks

ANKARA
Austrian top diplomat due in Türkiye for regional, bilateral talks

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye on May 13 and 14 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a written statement.

“During the talks between Minister Fidan and Minister Schallenberg, bilateral relations as well as Türkiye-EU relations and regional and global developments will be discussed,” read the statement on May 13.

During the talks, the two ministers will raise the topic of economic ties, investments, security cooperation as well as the fight against terrorism and irregular migration. The issues to the concern of the Turkish community living in Austria, particularly growing Islamophobic trends, will be on the agenda.

Fidan and Schallenberg will also exchange views on Türkiye-EU ties and other regional matters, including the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. Fidan is expected to mention the steps that need to be taken to put an end to the bloodshed by the Israeli forces in Gaza and renew his call for the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Schallenberg is also expected to meet Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya during his stay in the Turkish capital.

The visit comes as Türkiye and Austria mark the centennial of the Friendship Agreement and the 60th anniversary of the Labor Agreement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

    Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

  2. Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

    Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

  3. Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

    Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

  4. Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

    Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

  5. Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill

    Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Recommended
US museum head caught smuggling endemic species

US museum head caught smuggling endemic species
Senior PKK member neutralized in Iraqs north

Senior PKK member neutralized in Iraq's north
Intel chief meets Hamas political bureau head in Doha

Intel chief meets Hamas political bureau head in Doha
Güler criticizes Germanys arms export restrictions

Güler criticizes Germany's arms export restrictions
Türkiye marks 10th year of Soma mining disaster

Türkiye marks 10th year of Soma mining disaster
Ministry to cover medical expenses of foreign patients arriving for treatment

Ministry to cover medical expenses of foreign patients arriving for treatment
WORLD Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that his beleaguered governing Conservative party can win a general election despite polls consistently indicating the opposite, but refused to set a date for the vote.
ECONOMY Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

The current account balance posted a deficit of $4.54 billion in March, narrowing from $5.25 billion in the same month of last year, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿