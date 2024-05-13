Türkiye marks 10th year of Soma mining disaster

Türkiye has marked the 10th anniversary of the country’s deadliest-ever mining accident, with families of 301 victims gathering at gravesites in the western province of Manisa's Soma district amid commemoration ceremonies.

On May 13, 2014, a fire broke out 400 meters underground at the mine operated by Soma Holding, endangering the lives of 787 miners as carbon monoxide levels rose. Miners near the exits managed to escape, but those further inside the mine had no access to life-saving units.

Following three days of search and rescue efforts, the bodies of 301 miners were recovered from the mine.

On May 13, a memorial cemetery in Soma, adorned with black marble graves bearing Turkish flags and miners' lamps, transformed into a poignant site as families and locals gathered there to honor the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

On the anniversary of the accident, various labor unions organized a ceremony at the Miners' Monument in Soma, marked by a moment of silence and the laying of carnations.

Ahead of the ceremony, Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek emphasized the imperative of learning from the Soma disaster to fortify mine safety through resolute governmental action, stressing that the safety of miners and all workers should never be compromised.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel took to social media to pay tribute to the victims, pledging continued advocacy for justice.

Özel also attended the ceremony in Manisa later in the day.

Years-long investigation revealed that insufficient safety measures, including inadequate and outdated gas masks provided to workers, contributed to the incident.

Described as one of the deadliest mine accidents in the past 50 years globally and the largest in Türkiye’s history, the Soma disaster resulted in a lengthy legal process.

The primary defendant, company owner Can Gürkan, was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a seven-year trial. However, after serving nearly five years in jail, he evaded imprisonment by taking advantage of a COVID-19 furlough.

The commencement of trials for public officials, a demand often voiced by families of the miners, only began a decade later. On Dec. 25, 2023, the Soma Public Prosecutor's Office announced charges against 28 public officials, with the first trial held on May 8 and subsequently adjourned until Sept. 12.