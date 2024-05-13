Türkiye marks 10th year of Soma mining disaster

Türkiye marks 10th year of Soma mining disaster

MANISA
Türkiye marks 10th year of Soma mining disaster

Türkiye has marked the 10th anniversary of the country’s deadliest-ever mining accident, with families of 301 victims gathering at gravesites in the western province of Manisa's Soma district amid commemoration ceremonies.

On May 13, 2014, a fire broke out 400 meters underground at the mine operated by Soma Holding, endangering the lives of 787 miners as carbon monoxide levels rose. Miners near the exits managed to escape, but those further inside the mine had no access to life-saving units.

Following three days of search and rescue efforts, the bodies of 301 miners were recovered from the mine.

On May 13, a memorial cemetery in Soma, adorned with black marble graves bearing Turkish flags and miners' lamps, transformed into a poignant site as families and locals gathered there to honor the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

On the anniversary of the accident, various labor unions organized a ceremony at the Miners' Monument in Soma, marked by a moment of silence and the laying of carnations.

Ahead of the ceremony, Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek emphasized the imperative of learning from the Soma disaster to fortify mine safety through resolute governmental action, stressing that the safety of miners and all workers should never be compromised.

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel took to social media to pay tribute to the victims, pledging continued advocacy for justice.

Özel also attended the ceremony in Manisa later in the day.

Years-long investigation revealed that insufficient safety measures, including inadequate and outdated gas masks provided to workers, contributed to the incident.

Described as one of the deadliest mine accidents in the past 50 years globally and the largest in Türkiye’s history, the Soma disaster resulted in a lengthy legal process.

The primary defendant, company owner Can Gürkan, was sentenced to 20 years in prison following a seven-year trial. However, after serving nearly five years in jail, he evaded imprisonment by taking advantage of a COVID-19 furlough.

The commencement of trials for public officials, a demand often voiced by families of the miners, only began a decade later. On Dec. 25, 2023, the Soma Public Prosecutor's Office announced charges against 28 public officials, with the first trial held on May 8 and subsequently adjourned until Sept. 12.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

    Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

  2. Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

    Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

  3. Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

    Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

  4. Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

    Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional gov’t

  5. Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill

    Georgians protest in last stand against 'foreign agent' bill
Recommended
US museum head caught smuggling endemic species

US museum head caught smuggling endemic species
Senior PKK member neutralized in Iraqs north

Senior PKK member neutralized in Iraq's north
Austrian top diplomat due in Türkiye for regional, bilateral talks

Austrian top diplomat due in Türkiye for regional, bilateral talks
Intel chief meets Hamas political bureau head in Doha

Intel chief meets Hamas political bureau head in Doha
Güler criticizes Germanys arms export restrictions

Güler criticizes Germany's arms export restrictions
Ministry to cover medical expenses of foreign patients arriving for treatment

Ministry to cover medical expenses of foreign patients arriving for treatment
WORLD Sunak says UK at crossroads but refuses to call election

Sunak says UK at 'crossroads' but refuses to call election

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted on Monday that his beleaguered governing Conservative party can win a general election despite polls consistently indicating the opposite, but refused to set a date for the vote.
ECONOMY Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

Current account deficit comes in at $4.5 billion in March

The current account balance posted a deficit of $4.54 billion in March, narrowing from $5.25 billion in the same month of last year, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿