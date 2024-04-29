Nicole Kidman gets AFI Life Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES

The American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award was presented to Nicole Kidman on April 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The actress is the 49th recipient of this honor from the American Film Institute, which recognizes an individual whose career has greatly contributed to the enrichment of American culture through motion pictures and television.

The line came in a video parody of Kidman's AMC Theaters “we make movies better” ad that opened the ceremony. It got huge laughs from the crowd of multigenerational A-listers there to honor the 40-year career of the 56-year-old Australian that has included roles in “Moulin Rouge,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and an Oscar-winning turn in “The Hours.”

In presenting the award, Meryl Streep, recipient of the 32nd AFI Life Achievement Award, praised Kidman’s formidable talent and stunning range of work.

It's when you come up against someone else who is “really, really, really, really, really, really great” and you realize they did things you couldn’t do, as happened with Kidman the first day they worked together on the HBO series “Big Little Lies," Streep said.

Kidman teared up for the first time in the evening when her husband and fellow Australian, singer Keith Urban, said she showed him “what love in action really looks like” when his substance abuse problems emerged almost immediately after they wed in 2006.

“Four months into our marriage, I’m in rehab for three months,” Urban said, looking at Kidman where she sat on a dais with their two daughters and other family. “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love. And here we are 18 years later.”

She accepted the AFI award in the same venue where she accepted her Oscar in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in “The Hours."

She thanked by name every director she has worked with, including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Baz Luhrmann, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sydney Pollack and Lars von Trier.

“It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women," Kidman said, wearing a floor-length, glittering-gold gown. “Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world.”