Efforts underway for more remains after Berzeg's DNA match

ISTANBUL
In a significant development in the puzzling case of Korhan Berzeg’s disappearance, DNA analysis has confirmed that recently found bone fragments belong to the prominent Turkish economist, prompting further efforts to locate the remaining parts of his body.

Berzeg, a retired World Bank economist, made headlines after vanishing without a trace nearly one year ago during a walk with his Doberman breed dog, which returned after 74 days.

The recently found bones were located 3.5 kilometers away from his home along a stream in Balıkesir’s Gönen district. Upon the development, Nisa Berzeg, one of the economist’s daughters residing in the U.K., traveled to Türkiye to provide tissue and saliva samples for comparison, which confirmed the match.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Forensics Medicine Institute continues to investigate the cause of Berzeg’s potential death, given the absence of conclusive evidence.

Hamit Hancı, the head of the Association of Forensic Scientists, cautioned against premature conclusions, emphasizing the necessity of locating the entirety of the remains, particularly the skull, for a definitive determination of death.

He raised questions about whether the discovered bones, believed to be from the hip and rib cage, were deliberately severed from the body and left at the scene.

Meanwhile, efforts to unravel the mystery persist, with search operations for the 84-year-old Berzeg reignited nearly a year after his initial disappearance on June 17, 2023.

A recent four-day search, spanning an area of 30 square kilometers near the stream where the bone fragments and some personal belongings were discovered, yielded additional bone fragments. Gendarmerie personnel, aided by cadaver search dogs, continue to meticulously comb through the area.

On April 28, teams began searching for the economist's skull and foot bones to enable forensic units to investigate the possibility of a fall or impact and reach a more definitive conclusion.

