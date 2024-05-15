Istanbul court rejects Kavala's plea for new trial

Istanbul court rejects Kavala's plea for new trial

ISTANBUL
Istanbul court rejects Kavalas plea for new trial

An Istanbul court has once again denied jailed businessman Osman Kavala's plea for a new trial, maintaining his life sentence in the case related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

The decision, reached unanimously by the 13th High Criminal Court in Istanbul on May 15, marks the third rejection of Kavala's request for a retrial.

Kavala, who has been behind bars for over 2,300 days, was convicted in April 2022 for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government by funding street demonstrations.

Alongside him, seven others were jailed for 18 years each for aiding the attempt to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the prime minister back then, during the rallies.

Although the panel overseeing the case was changed as a result of Kavala's latest plea initiated by his lawyer on April 30, the outcome remained unchanged, leaving him with the option to appeal the ruling.

The rejection of Kavala's plea comes amid ongoing discussions about the Gezi Park case, with recent talks between Erdoğan and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel touching upon the matter.

In a statement, Kavala underscored the importance of retrials in cases involving human rights violations, emphasizing the "necessity of upholding fundamental legal principles and respecting human rights."

Kavala's application for a retrial is grounded in the objections raised by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding his detention.

He was first charged with funding the wave of 2013 protests. A court acquitted and released him in February 2020, only for the police to arrest him before he had a chance to return home to his wife.

Another court then accused him of being involved in a failed 2016 coup attempt in which more than 250 died in Istanbul and Ankara. Kavala ultimately ended up facing both sets of charges.

The court ultimately convicted the philanthropist of the same set of charges he had been cleared of in 2020.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

  2. France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

    France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

  3. Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

    Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

  4. Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

    Slovak PM fights for his life as leaders condemn assassination attempt

  5. FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

    FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara
Recommended
FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Fidan warns Blinken over Israel’s attacks on Rafah

Fidan warns Blinken over Israel’s attacks on Rafah
Fire at historic Istanbul bazaar brought under control

Fire at historic Istanbul bazaar brought under control
12 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

12 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq
WORLD Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday insisted there was no "humanitarian catastrophe" in Rafah, even as hundreds of thousands fled the south Gaza city amid intense bombardments.
ECONOMY Türkiye committed to EU process, says Şimşek

Türkiye committed to EU process, says Şimşek

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has reiterated that the country is aiming for better ties with the European Union, stressing the process will benefit both sides.  
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿