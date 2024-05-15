12 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA
The Turkish airstrikes have “neutralized” 12 terrorists identified as operating on behalf of the PKK terrorist organization in two regions of northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

An air operation targeted the terrorists in Gara and Hakurk regions, the ministry said

“We will continue constant operations until there is not a single terrorist left in the region,” the statement added.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation came after Turkish security sources reported on May 13 that a senior PKK member had been neutralized in an operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq's Gara region.

Sedat Aksu, operating under the codename Şevger Çiya, was reportedly behind orchestrating terrorist activities against security forces in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq, according to the sources.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

