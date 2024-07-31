One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report

One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report

ANKARA
One in three Turks expected to be elderly by 2075: Report

The share of the elderly population surpassed 10 percent for the first time in the country’s history in 2023, with projections indicating it could reach 31.7 percent by 2075, according to data released by the country’s statistical institution on July 30.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK)’s population project revealed that the country’s population is aging and the life expectancy at birth is rising.

All three scenarios conducted by the institute predicted an increase in both the share of the elderly population — aged 65 and older — and the median age, which are key indicators of the population's age structure.

It is anticipated that the population's age and gender distribution will continue to shift, including changes in fertility, an increase in the aging population, and a decline in youth and working-age populations.

The working-age population — those between the ages of 15 and 64 — constituted 68.3 percent of the total population in 2023. According to the primary scenario, this percentage is expected to decrease to 61.9 percent by 2050, 55.9 percent by 2075, and further decline to 54.6 percent by 2100.

Children between the ages 0-14 make up 21.4 percent of the population, according to 2023 data, with the primary scenario predicting that this rate would fall to 15.1 percent in 2050, 12.4 percent in 2075 and 11.8 percent in 2100.

TÜİK stated that the country's projected age structures are not very advantageous for development, as the elderly population rate is estimated to exceed 15 percent in the first half of 2030.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
Erdoğan says Haniyehs assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause

Erdoğan says Haniyeh's assassination aims to undermine Palestinian cause
Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir

Raging wildfire prompts evacuations in İzmir
Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir

Lucky player hits record $13.9 million jackpot in Kırşehir
Türkiye condemns Haniyehs assassination, urges global action to stop Israel

Türkiye condemns Haniyeh's assassination, urges global action to stop Israel
Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave

Electricity use surges in Istanbul amid July heat wave
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿