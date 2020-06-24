One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report

ISTANBUL

One in three Turks died due to diseases related to the circulatory system in 2019, according to a study by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).



Some 36.8 percent of the 435,941 deaths in 2019 occurred due to circulatory system diseases, followed by cancer at 18.4 percent and respiratory diseases at 12.9 percent.



Among deaths due to circulatory system diseases, 39.1 percent stemmed from ischaemic heart diseases, while 22.2 percent were due to cerebrovascular disease.



Most of the deaths from cancer were due to malignant tumors in the larynx and trachea, bronchus or lung.



Some 78,466 died due to malignant tumors in 2019. Some 30.2 percent of the deaths were caused by cancer of the larynx and trachea, bronchus or lung, according to TÜİK.



Diseases of the circulatory system were mostly seen in the 75-84 age group, while cancer was mostly seen in the 65-74 age group in 2019.



The province where the mortality rate from circulatory diseases was highest was the Aegean province of Aydın, where 47.2 percent of all deaths occurred due to the disease. It was followed by the eastern Aegean province of province of Denizli (47.0 percent).



In terms of the rate of deaths caused by cancer, Istanbul led the way with 22.2 percent, followed by the northwestern province of Tekirdağ (22.1 percent).



Mostly men died



In total, some 54.6 percent (238,024) of all deaths in Turkey in 2019 were of men, according to TÜİK.



The province with the highest crude mortality rate was the Black Sea province of Kastamonu with 9.9 per thousand in 2019.



It was followed by the neighboring province of Sinop with 9.3 per thousand.



The rate of infant deaths across Turkey was 9.1 per thousand live births in 2019, according to the report. As the infant mortality rate was 9.3 per thousand in 2018, it was 9.4 per thousand in the previous year.