One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report

  • June 24 2020 14:46:00

One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report

ISTANBUL
One in three Turks die due to circulatory system diseases: Report

One in three Turks died due to diseases related to the circulatory system in 2019, according to a study by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK).

Some 36.8 percent of the 435,941 deaths in 2019 occurred due to circulatory system diseases, followed by cancer at 18.4 percent and respiratory diseases at 12.9 percent.

Among deaths due to circulatory system diseases, 39.1 percent stemmed from ischaemic heart diseases, while 22.2 percent were due to cerebrovascular disease.

Most of the deaths from cancer were due to malignant tumors in the larynx and trachea, bronchus or lung.

Some 78,466 died due to malignant tumors in 2019. Some 30.2 percent of the deaths were caused by cancer of the larynx and trachea, bronchus or lung, according to TÜİK.

Diseases of the circulatory system were mostly seen in the 75-84 age group, while cancer was mostly seen in the 65-74 age group in 2019.

The province where the mortality rate from circulatory diseases was highest was the Aegean province of Aydın, where 47.2 percent of all deaths occurred due to the disease. It was followed by the eastern Aegean province of province of Denizli (47.0 percent).

In terms of the rate of deaths caused by cancer, Istanbul led the way with 22.2 percent, followed by the northwestern province of Tekirdağ (22.1 percent).

Mostly men died

In total, some 54.6 percent (238,024) of all deaths in Turkey in 2019 were of men, according to TÜİK.

The province with the highest crude mortality rate was the Black Sea province of Kastamonu with 9.9 per thousand in 2019.

It was followed by the neighboring province of Sinop with 9.3 per thousand.

The rate of infant deaths across Turkey was 9.1 per thousand live births in 2019, according to the report. As the infant mortality rate was 9.3 per thousand in 2018, it was 9.4 per thousand in the previous year.

Health,

MOST POPULAR

  1. One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

    One dead due to heavy rain in Istanbul

  2. İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

    İzmir mayor draws reaction after remarks on city ‘flag, currency’ 

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,001 as daily cases increase by 1,268

  4. Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

    Bar associations arrive in Ankara after police intervention 

  5. Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya

    Top Turkish, US officials speak over phone, discuss Libya
Recommended
Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister

Turkish tourism facilities safest among European ones: Minister
Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26

Main opposition CHP to hold general convention on July 25-26
Measures aim to revive tourism sector

Measures aim to revive tourism sector
MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş
Coronavirus cost Istanbul 5 billion liras, says mayor

Coronavirus cost Istanbul 5 billion liras, says mayor
New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Borsa Istanbul among few to regain 2020 losses: Minister

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul is one of the world's few exchanges that has recovered the losses incurred in 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the country's treasury and finance minister.
SPORTS Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Coach Obradovic leaves Fenerbahçe for ‘one-year timeout’

Legendary basketball coach Zeljko Obradovic and Istanbul club Fenerbahçe Beko have parted ways after the coach said he decided to “take a timeout for one year.”