One die after avalanches, landslides hit country’s northeast

ARTVIN

One man has lost his life after he got caught up in an avalanche in the northeastern province of Artvin, as experts issued heavy snow and avalanche warnings for the Eastern Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions.

Residents of three buildings were evacuated due to landslide risk in Artvin's Borçka district, with its governor, Hakan Contarlı, informing that the downpour, which started yesterday evening and continued at intervals, caused landslides and floods at some points in the district.

Some houses and workplaces and ground and basement floors of several buildings were flooded in the district. While vehicles got trapped in flood waters, the municipality team rushed to the aid of the congregation trapped in the mosque.

The ground floors of some houses and workplaces were covered with water after a stream overflowed. Parked vehicles were submerged in the flooded streets, with some vehicles dragged along with the water.

Education was suspended for a day in six districts of Artvin due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Due to the landslide, teams were dispatched to the region, and the highway was reopened to traffic in a controlled manner after the work was carried out.

Gökhan Yılmaz, an operator, was injured when an avalanche fell on the construction machine during the snow clearing works.

Despite the interventions made by paramedics, Yılmaz could not be saved. His body was taken to a morgue.

The Turkish State Meteorology Service published the weather forecast report, issuing orange and yellow alerts for 12 of the country's 81 provinces and warned of avalanche danger in the Eastern Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions.

Meteorologist Dilek Çalışkan stated that there will not be a sudden drop in temperatures until Feb. 13 and that temperatures will be above average.

"There is not a very cold and rapid temperature drop. Temperatures are above average until the Feb. 15.”

A “yellow alert” is issued when there is a “potential threat by a weather event,” while an "orange alert,” which is rarely issued, signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”