Armed attack on Santa Maria Church in Istanbul kills one person

ISTANBUL

One person was killed in an armed attack targeting an Italian church in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district during Sunday service, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

Two masked assailants shot and killed C.T., who was among those attending the service on Jan. 28 at the Santa Maria Church, Yerlikaya stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Condemning the attack, the minister noted that an investigation has been opened, and police teams have launched efforts to apprehend the attackers. No further details were revealed regarding the incident.