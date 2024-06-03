Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices

Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices

FRANKFURT
Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices

Saudi Arabia and allied oil producing countries have extended output cuts through next year, a move aimed at supporting slack prices that haven't risen even amid turmoil in the Middle East and the start of the summer travel season.

The OPEC+ alliance, made up of members of the producers cartel and allied countries including Russia, extended three different sets of cuts totaling 5.8 million barrels a day.

International benchmark Brent has loitered in the $81-$83 per barrel range for the past month.

Even the war in Gaza and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen have not pushed prices up toward the $100 per barrel level last seen in September 2022. Reasons include higher interest rates, concerns about demand due to slower than desired economic growth in Europe and China, and rising non-OPEC supply including from U.S. shale producers,

Yet the Saudis need higher oil prices to fund ambitious plans by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the country’s economy away from fossil fuel exports.

Higher oil prices would also help Russia maintain economic growth and stability as it spends heavily on its war against Ukraine.

Analysts say the cuts could push oil prices higher in coming months, but much depends on demand for oil going forward.

2 billion barrels a day agreed among all 23 OPEC+ members were extended through the end of 2025, according to an OPEC statement.

Then, voluntary reductions of 1.65 million barrels a day by a smaller group of members was extended until end 2025 as well.

And another 2.2 million barrels a day in voluntary cuts, due to expire at the end of this month, were extended until September but would then be gradually reduced month by month until they are eliminated by September 2025.

supply cuts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

    Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

  2. Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

    Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

  3. Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

    Iran's acting FM visits Lebanon to coordinate against Israel

  4. Rerun elections yield new results in four constituencies

    Rerun elections yield new results in four constituencies

  5. Ankara probes attack on Turkish reporter in US

    Ankara probes attack on Turkish reporter in US
Recommended
Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek
Exports surge 11.4 percent to $20 billion in May

Exports surge 11.4 percent to $20 billion in May
Japan automakers including Toyota hit by testing scandal

Japan automakers including Toyota hit by testing scandal
Annual inflation rate jumps to 75.45 percent in May

Annual inflation rate jumps to 75.45 percent in May
Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April
Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter
Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday
WORLD Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Zelensky in Philippines to promote peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the Philippines on Monday in a rare Asian trip to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized global peace summit on the war in Ukraine that he accuses Russia, with China’s help, of trying to undermine.
ECONOMY Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

Permanent decline in inflation coming: Şimşek

“The worst is over!… The transition period in the fight against inflation is completed and we are entering disinflation,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the latest inflation figures.
SPORTS Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Mourinho gets warm welcome at Fenerbahçe

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho was unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahçe on June 2 night, tasked with winning the club a first league title since 2014 after six runner-up finishes.
﻿