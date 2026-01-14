Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month

ANKARA

Türkiye once again ranked first among European countries in mobile phone usage, with subscribers averaging 494 minutes of calls per month in the third quarter of 2025, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Citing the Information and Communication Technologies Authority’s (BTK) latest data, Uraloğlu emphasized that mobile communication remains at the heart of Türkiye’s digital landscape. By the end of September 2025, mobile subscribers totaled 77.3 million, accounting for the majority of the country’s 98.2 million broadband subscriptions. Of these, 80 percent were individual users and 20 percent corporate accounts.

While mobile usage continues to dominate, Türkiye’s fiber infrastructure has expanded significantly, reaching 657,000 kilometers — an 11.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. This length is equivalent to circling the globe approximately 16 times.

The strongest growth was recorded in fiber-to-the-home subscriptions, which rose by 26.3 percent, followed closely by fixed wireless internet at 26.1 percent.

Uraloğlu noted that the number of operators in the electronic communications sector stood at 408 as of September 2025. Overall, internet subscriptions grew by 1.9 percent year-on-year, underscoring steady progress in connectivity.