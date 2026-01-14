Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive industry, the country’s top export sector, achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with passenger car exports reaching $12.89 billion.

According to data from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association, overall automotive exports rose 11.6 percent compared to 2024, climbing to $41.52 billion — the highest level ever recorded.

Passenger cars, the industry’s most important subcategory, played a decisive role in this achievement.

Exports of passenger cars, which totaled $12.36 billion in 2024, increased by 4.3 percent to $12.89 billion in 2025. This figure not only marked a new record but also surpassed the previous annual peak of $12.38 billion set in 2018.

Shipments were delivered to 91 countries, autonomous regions, and free zones, accounting for 31.1 percent of the sector’s total foreign sales.

France remained the leading destination, with exports rising 4.3 percent from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Spain followed with a sharp 24.3 percent increase, climbing from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Exports to the United Kingdom slipped by 3 percent to $1.37 billion, while Italy saw a significant 21 percent decline, dropping from $1.62 billion to $1.28 billion.

Germany, however, recorded strong growth, with exports surging nearly 20 percent from $1.06 billion to $1.26 billion.