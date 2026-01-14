Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry

Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry

ISTANBUL
Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry

Türkiye’s automotive industry, the country’s top export sector, achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with passenger car exports reaching $12.89 billion.

According to data from the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association, overall automotive exports rose 11.6 percent compared to 2024, climbing to $41.52 billion — the highest level ever recorded.

Passenger cars, the industry’s most important subcategory, played a decisive role in this achievement.

Exports of passenger cars, which totaled $12.36 billion in 2024, increased by 4.3 percent to $12.89 billion in 2025. This figure not only marked a new record but also surpassed the previous annual peak of $12.38 billion set in 2018.

Shipments were delivered to 91 countries, autonomous regions, and free zones, accounting for 31.1 percent of the sector’s total foreign sales.

France remained the leading destination, with exports rising 4.3 percent from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Spain followed with a sharp 24.3 percent increase, climbing from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Exports to the United Kingdom slipped by 3 percent to $1.37 billion, while Italy saw a significant 21 percent decline, dropping from $1.62 billion to $1.28 billion.

Germany, however, recorded strong growth, with exports surging nearly 20 percent from $1.06 billion to $1.26 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments
Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month

Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month
US allows Nvidia to send advanced AI chips to China with restrictions

US allows Nvidia to send advanced AI chips to China with restrictions
Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025

Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025
Boeing reclaims top spot in annual orders over Airbus

Boeing reclaims top spot in annual orders over Airbus
Argentina sees lowest year-end inflation since 2017

Argentina sees lowest year-end inflation since 2017
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿