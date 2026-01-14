Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025

ISTANBUL

Foreign direct investment inflows to Türkiye totaled $12.4 billion in January-November 2025, the International Investors Association (YASED) has announced.

The FDI amount rose 28 percent in the said period on a yearly basis, while the total value of FDI inflows to Türkiye since 2003 exceeded $286 billion.

Total FDI inflows in November amounted to $990 million, including $342 million in the form of investment capital.

During this period, $514 million of the total FDI was in the form of debt instruments, and $218 million was in the form of real estate sales to foreign nationals.

Investment liquidations had a downward effect of $84 million in the same month.

In the first 11 months of the year, investment capital inflows reached $8.9 billion, debt instruments $3 billion, and real estate purchases $2.1 billion, while liquidations had a negative impact of $1.5 billion, resulting in a net total of $12.4 billion.

In November, the information and communication services sector garnered a significant share, amounting to 15 percent, with an inflow totaling $51 million. Wholesale and retail trade also accounted for 15 percent of equity capital inflows recorded in the same month.

In terms of the source countries of FDI inflows, the Netherlands had the largest share with 32 percent, followed by Germany with 16 percent, the United States with 10 percent, France with 7 percent and Spain with 6 percent.