Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025

Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye attracts $12.4 bln FDI in first 11 months of 2025

Foreign direct investment inflows to Türkiye totaled $12.4 billion in January-November 2025, the International Investors Association (YASED) has announced.

The FDI amount rose 28 percent in the said period on a yearly basis, while the total value of FDI inflows to Türkiye since 2003 exceeded $286 billion.

Total FDI inflows in November amounted to $990 million, including $342 million in the form of investment capital.

During this period, $514 million of the total FDI was in the form of debt instruments, and $218 million was in the form of real estate sales to foreign nationals.

Investment liquidations had a downward effect of $84 million in the same month.

In the first 11 months of the year, investment capital inflows reached $8.9 billion, debt instruments $3 billion, and real estate purchases $2.1 billion, while liquidations had a negative impact of $1.5 billion, resulting in a net total of $12.4 billion.

In November, the information and communication services sector garnered a significant share, amounting to 15 percent, with an inflow totaling $51 million. Wholesale and retail trade also accounted for 15 percent of equity capital inflows recorded in the same month.

In terms of the source countries of FDI inflows, the Netherlands had the largest share with 32 percent, followed by Germany with 16 percent, the United States with 10 percent, France with 7 percent and Spain with 6 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments
Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month

Türkiye tops Europe in mobile usage with 494 minutes per month
Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry

Passenger car exports drive record for automotive industry
US allows Nvidia to send advanced AI chips to China with restrictions

US allows Nvidia to send advanced AI chips to China with restrictions
Boeing reclaims top spot in annual orders over Airbus

Boeing reclaims top spot in annual orders over Airbus
Argentina sees lowest year-end inflation since 2017

Argentina sees lowest year-end inflation since 2017
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿