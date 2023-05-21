Oğan expected to announce his decision on May 22

Sinan Oğan from Ata Alliance, who received 5 percent of the votes in the first round of the presidential elections, is expected to announce his decision of who he will extend his support to in the upcoming presidential runoff on May 22.

Oğan met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan while Ata Alliance leader Ümit Özdağ held talks with Nation Alliance’s joint presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 19. Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu will compete for the presidency on May 28.

Oğan, who has not yet disclosed which side he will support, has explained the gains of his alliance on Twitter with the hashtags #themomentiscoming and #Monday.

“We have secured Turkish nationalism and Atatürk as one of the main agendas of the country. We have leveled the Turkish nationalists as the key party instead of the [Peoples’ Democratic Party] HDP,” he said.

Oğan underlined that the issue of refugees came to the fore of the election campaign, stressing, “Necessary awareness was created on the migrants. We have contributed to the creation of a timeline for the return of the refugees by both sides [Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu].”

Oğan, who received more than 5 percent of the votes, also said that it is because of his participation in the elections that the country is heading to the second round of polls. “In addition, it was us who determined the main issues of the second round,” he stated.

“The Turkish nationalists will not be regarded as spare part,” he added.

