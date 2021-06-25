'Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal'

  • June 25 2021 09:05:54

'Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal'

NICOSIA
Official talks on Cyprus only after both sides recognized as equal

Official negotiations on the Cyprus issue can start only after both sides on the island are recognized as equals, the Turkish Cypriot president said on June 24. 

"Only with the acceptance of our equality, the provision of a status of international equality, and on the basis of sovereign equality can official negotiations begin (on Cyprus) and then, it will be possible to discuss important issues," Ersin Tatar told reporters before a trip to Brussels to meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday morning.

Turkish Cypriots will never accept an imposed settlement or be coerced into accepting any particular solution, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said, adding that the Turkish Cypriot side has been waging a struggle to protect their equality.

"It's obvious that an agreement won't be reached on Cyprus as long as talks aren't carried out between two equal states," said Tatar.

Referring to recent remarks by Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades ruling out the possibility of his side accepting the Turkish Cypriot demands for sovereign equality, he reiterated that the TRNC intended to stick to its position on a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Reiterating that Turkey fully supported the TRNC and adopted its position on the matter, Tatar highlighted the clarity of the Turkish Cypriot side's policy.

"Our position is clear. We demand that our equality and international equal status are recognized. The TRNC will continue to exist with its institutions and establishments," he said, adding that the Turkish Cypriot side was expecting farness from Guterres and for the UN chief to grant the Turkish Cypriots their rights.

On Tuesday, Tatar and Anastasiades had separate meetings with Jane Holl Lute, the U.N. special envoy on the Cyprus dispute.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island was followed by violence against the island’s Turks and Ankara’s intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K.

Turkish Cyprus, Greek Cyprus, Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkeys 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

Turkey's 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

MOST POPULAR

  1. Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

    Nearly half-century old car park to be demolished

  2. Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

    Violent storms hit Turkey’s provinces, kills woman

  3. Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

    Turkey starting to vaccinate people aged 18 and above

  4. Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey observes closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  5. Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros

    Sea snot disappearing in Gulf of Saros
Recommended
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties over phone

Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties over phone
European Commission announces adoption of conclusions on Turkey

European Commission announces adoption of conclusions on Turkey
EU renews refugee support to Turkey

EU renews refugee support to Turkey
Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume
Turkey-US kick of talks for Kabul airport

Turkey-US kick of talks for Kabul airport
WORLD Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Families wait for news of survivors after Florida building collapse

Staring into space or sobbing, family members of those missing in the Florida apartment building collapse waited in anguish for news of loved ones, while others scrambled for a place to live after their home was destroyed.

ECONOMY Turkeys 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

Turkey's 5th generation communication satellite set to start service

Having been launched by technology company SpaceX in January, Turkey's fifth-generation communication satellite Turksat 5A is ready for service at 31 east meridians.
SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 