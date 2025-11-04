Öcalan issues new statement on peace bid

Öcalan issues new statement on peace bid

ISTANBUL
Öcalan issues new statement on peace bid

The imprisoned leader of PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, described the government’s ongoing peace initiative as a “historic issue” in a new message shared by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) on Nov. 4.

The message came a day after a delegation including DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, along with lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, visited Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul on Nov. 3.

According to the party’s statement, Öcalan appeared to be in good health and high spirits during the three-hour meeting.

“Advancing the process requires taking history and sociology more seriously,” Öcalan reportedly said. “Serious efforts are being made for a historic issue under limited conditions.”

He urged all sides to “act by creating a horizon that encompasses our current problems, not by drawing lines,” emphasizing that Turkish-Kurdish relations rest on deep historical foundations.

The visit and Öcalan’s remarks mark the latest development in Ankara’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

peace bid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

    Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

  2. Director portrays world through children’s eyes

    Director portrays world through children’s eyes

  3. Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

    Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

  4. Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

    Worker dies after medieval tower partly collapses in Rome

  5. Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled

    Footage from Iranian Shah’s visit to Türkiye unveiled
Recommended
World’s only Kasnak oak forest under strict protection in Isparta

World’s only Kasnak oak forest under strict protection in Isparta
Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10

Restored Atatürk House in Thessaloniki to reopen on Nov 10
Fidan visits Finland with focus on bilateral ties, NATO cooperation

Fidan visits Finland with focus on bilateral ties, NATO cooperation
Türkiye rejects EU commission report as biased and counterproductive

Türkiye rejects EU commission report as 'biased' and counterproductive
Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan

Turkish-Armenian normalization process on the right path: Pashinyan
Bahçeli says release of Demirtaş beneficial for Türkiye

Bahçeli says release of Demirtaş 'beneficial for Türkiye'
WORLD NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

NY elects leftist mayor on big election night for Democrats

New Yorkers elected young leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday and Democrats won two key state governor races as US voters delivered an early warning to President Donald Trump ahead of 2026's midterms.
ECONOMY Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has expressed confidence that the country is firmly on track to reach its year-end tourism revenue target of $64 billion.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿