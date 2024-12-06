Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam

Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam

HANOI
Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam

U.S. chip giant Nvidia has signed a deal to establish an AI centre in Vietnam.

Jensen Huang, chairman and CEO of the Silicon Valley chip titan, met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi, where the two agreed to open an artificial intelligence research and development centre.

Huang said Nvidia was helping Vietnam build its "first AI cloud", as well as advancing robotics and AI-powered smart cities in the country.

Huang's Vietnam visit comes after a trip to Bangkok where he said he would support AI development in Thailand and signed a partnership with Thai tech company SIAM.AI to build the country's first "sovereign cloud".

Nvidia has already invested over $250 million in Vietnam, according to Huang, and the US chip designer is working with some of Vietnam's top tech firms to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries.

Huang also announced that Nvidia had acquired VinBrain, an AI startup under Vingroup, one of Vietnam's largest technology and property conglomerates.

During a previous visit, Huang had said he wanted to set up a base in the country.

Global supply chain shocks and fears about the US reliance on China for strategic resources are boosting investment in Vietnam's growing semiconductor industry.

Across the region, governments are vying for US tech dollars, with Vietnam making a drive to move up the value chain from a hub for producing shoes, clothes and furniture.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

    Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional security

  3. With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

    With regime toppled, Syrians take down statues of late Hafez al-Assad

  4. South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

    South Korea president still on thin ice over martial law mayhem

  5. Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown

    Syrians celebrate Assad's fall as his whereabouts unknown
Recommended
Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year
Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI

Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI
Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass

Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass
India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip

India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip
Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing
World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project

World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project
WORLD Trump says Zelensky is ready for deal with Russia

Trump says Zelensky is ready for 'deal' with Russia

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen on a "deal" to end the war with Russia, after the pair met in Paris to discuss the future of the conflict.

ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿