Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

ISTANBUL
Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol Holding will acquire the 49 percent of shares held by BAE Systems in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, securing full ownership of the Turkish defense company.

The acquisition, recently agreed, is now under approval process by the Turkish Competition Authority. The acquisition will be official after this final approval process, FNSS said in a statement.

As the majority shareholder with 51 percent of this long-standing partnership for several decades, Nurol Holding will become the 100 percent owner of FNSS.

“This strategic acquisition is poised to bolster FNSS's innovative capabilities, expand its reach in both local and international defense markets and support enhanced financial growth,” the statement read.

FNSS’ robust vehicle and turret portfolio, including its flagship brands such as KAPLAN, PARS, OTTER, MAV, ACVAD, SABER and TEBER, among others, will remain intact, continuing to thrive under their FNSS identity, it added.

Nurol Holding is committed to FNSS's enduring corporate structure and culture, promising no foreseeable changes to its field of activity, mission, or business strategies, according to the statement.

“With Nurol Holding's comprehensive support and the synergy created within the group, FNSS is well-positioned to continue to achieve ongoing success based on innovation and sustainability,” commented Kadir Nail Kurt, CEO of FNSS.

With its new structure under 100 percent ownership of Nurol Holding, FNSS will continue to fulfill all its regulatory, contractual and financial obligations and responsibilities, Kurt said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

    German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

  2. Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

    Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

  3. Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

    Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

  4. Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

    Bodrum among top global destinations in National Geographic’s 2025 list

  5. Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary

    Istanbul exhibition explores Kafka’s works on 100th death anniversary
Recommended
EBRD partners with TSKB for a green boost

EBRD partners with TSKB for a green boost
Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank

Policy normalization helps restore stability in Türkiye: World Bank
Tech giants going nuclear in artificial intelligence arms race

Tech giants going nuclear in artificial intelligence arms race
China posts slowest growth in over a year

China posts slowest growth in over a year
Deeply misguided to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen

'Deeply misguided' to wall US off with tariffs, warns Yellen
Gold prices hit new record high amid geopolitical tensions

Gold prices hit new record high amid geopolitical tensions
WORLD Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

Cuba was racing Friday to restore electricity after the failure of the island's biggest power plant caused a nationwide blackout, coming on the heels of weeks of extended outages across the cash-strapped country.
ECONOMY Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol Holding will acquire the 49 percent of shares held by BAE Systems in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, securing full ownership of the Turkish defense company.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿