Number of women on company boards rises slightly: Report

The number of women on the boards of Borsa Istanbul-listed companies showed a slight increase last year from 2023, according to a report.

There were 562 companies listed in Borsa Istanbul in 2024, when the shareholders appointed 3,745 directors to their boards.

The proportion of women members increased from 17.9 percent in 2023 to 18.7 percent in 2024, according to the Women on Board report by Istanbul-based Sabancı University’s Corporate Governance Forum.

In 2024, 191 out of the 562 companies had all-male boards, which corresponded to 34 percent of all listed companies. In 2023, the number of companies with all-male boards was 179, accounting for 34.6 percent of all companies.

The number of companies with a female chairman among all listed companies increased from 45 to 50, while the number of female CEOs on the boards rose from 23 to 25.

Although the number of companies meeting the Capital Markets Board's (SPK) recommended minimum of 25 percent women members rose from 154 to 183, they only constituted 32.6 percent of all companies.

Companies with at least three female members made up only 16.9 percent of all companies, with 95 such companies in total.

The report said that 467 companies have not yet achieved effective gender diversity in their decision-making processes.

