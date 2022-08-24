‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’

  • August 24 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Julie Eadeh, spokeswoman of the U.S. embassy in Ankara has stated that the U.S. is happy to welcome visitors from Türkiye and that she is happy that the number of travelers from Türkiye to U.S. is increasing every day, in a written statement regarding visa requests and appointments.

Noting that the U.S. embassy is working hard to meet the visa demands, “The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Türkiye is handling more visa processing this year than previous years,” Eadeh said.

“Unfortunately, the backlog from the pandemic and the increased travel demands in recent months are causing the waiting time for visa appointments to take longer than we would like,” she said.

Eadeh conveyed that although they try to meet these demands, many travelers will continue to encounter longer waiting times than expected.

“With the opening of the new building of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara in the coming days, we will be pleased to restart routine non-immigrant visa applications in the capital,” she added.

Eadeh suggested the online appointment system to be checked to see the availability of appointments.

“As we have added the new visa capacity to the system, we recommend that applicants regularly follow our visa appointment page,” she said.

“If there is an earlier appointment date in the system, people who have already made an appointment can change their appointments on our website,” she added.

Eadeh stated that they will continue to look for innovative ways to meet the travel demands from Türkiye to the United States.

“Please continue to follow our social media account to stay up to date with the latest information,” she said.

She mentioned that waiting times for U.S. visas in Türkiye are similar to waiting times in U.S. embassies in other countries that have strong ties and robust economies with the United States.

“As the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Türkiye, we will continue to allocate our available resources to reduce the temporary congestion in appointments due to Covid-19,” she said.

