Number of single mothers projected to reach 3 million: Study

ISTANBUL

The number of single mothers in Türkiye has surpassed 1.8 million and is expected to reach 3 million amidst escalating divorce rates, a recent study conducted in honor of Mother's Day has revealed.

Aiming to reveal how Turkish motherhood has transformed, FutureBright Group conducted research using in-depth interviews and AI-assisted analysis of social media content. The study explored societal perceptions, economic status and the dynamics of the mother-child relationship, identifying three distinct mother archetypes.

Notably, the often overlooked prevalence of single mothers emerges as a focal point.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), which forms the basis of the research, divorce rates in Türkiye are on a steady rise.

A closer look at the figures reveals that the total number of divorces, which was 95,000 in 2002, reached 182,000 in 2022, breaking a record.

As a result, the number of single-parent households is also rising. The number of households shared by single mothers with their children has reached 1.8 million, with projections indicating an increase to 3 million in the foreseeable future.

Societal stigmatization against single mothers persists, often from their female counterparts, the study found.

Underscoring the need for systemic support and advocacy, Başak Abdula, co-founder of FutureBright Group, emphasizes the report’s significance in elucidating the challenges single mothers face in a cultural landscape that reveres motherhood yet marginalizes their experiences.

“In a society where womanhood is considered worthless and motherhood is considered sacred, single mothers bear the greatest burden of this duality.”