AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

SINGAPORE
AstraZeneca to build $1.5 bln cancer drug facility

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said yesterday that it planned to build a $1.5 billion plant in Singapore to manufacture next-generation drugs to treat cancer.

The facility, to be ready by 2029, will produce antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a promising type of treatment that attacks cancer cells without damaging the surrounding healthy ones, the company said in a statement.

The facility will be AstraZeneca's "first end-to-end ADC production site, fully incorporating all steps of the manufacturing process at a commercial scale," the firm said.

The investment has the support of the city-state's Economic Development Board (EDB), the statement added, without disclosing details of the government's incentives.

"We welcome AstraZeneca's decision to establish a manufacturing presence in Singapore for the first time. It will also be a first for AstraZeneca, an end-to-end manufacturing facility for novel antibody drug conjugates that enables precision therapy for cancer," EDB chairman Png Cheong Boon said.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said ADCs "have shown enormous potential to replace traditional chemotherapy for patients across many settings."

AstraZeneca also said it would work with the government and other partners to make the facility environmentally friendly by designing it "to emit zero carbon from its first day of operations."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

    Japan town blocks view of Mt Fuji

  2. Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

    Artifacts with Egyptian influence in Smyrna

  3. Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

    Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

  4. Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

    Vice president, foreign minister to attend Raisi's funeral

  5. Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

    Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism
Recommended
Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains
IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut

IMF cautions on timing of UK rate cut
Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033

Turkish Airlines eyes 171 mln passengers by 2033
Türkiye increasing share in luxury tourism

Türkiye increasing share in luxury tourism
Probe finds forced labor ties in automakers imports

Probe finds forced labor ties in automakers' imports
Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection

Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection
Incognito Market founder arrested in US

'Incognito Market' founder arrested in US
WORLD Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Report reveals Israeli abuse of Gazan detainees in hospital

Health professionals in Israel have reported to the BBC that Palestinian detainees from Gaza are frequently restrained to hospital beds, sometimes naked and in nappies, which they consider tantamount to torture.

ECONOMY Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Strike over Olympics bonuses disrupts Paris trains

Drivers and ticket inspectors on Paris commuter trains launched a one-day strike yesterday to pressure management over bonuses for the Olympics this July and August, leading to criticism of union tactics.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿