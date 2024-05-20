Türkiye’s oil production increasing: Minister

ŞIRNAK

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye aims to produce 100,000 barrels of oil daily by the end of 2024, during a visit to the Gabar Mountain region on May 19.

Bayraktar met with petroleum and natural gas engineering students at the Martyr Esma Çevik 22nd Oil Production Station and toured production facilities. He announced that daily production in Gabar had reached 42,500 barrels from 37 wells in four regions and is expected to hit 50,000 barrels in June.

"We are building roads on one hand, and bringing our machines, wells and towers here on the other hand," Bayraktar said, highlighting the ongoing efforts to increase production. He expressed hope that the Gabar region will be a "game changer" for Türkiye's oil production.

The minister also emphasized the importance of involving young engineers in the development of the oil fields, hoping they would join the workforce after graduation.

Production has exceeded 42,500 barrels a day, with an interim target of 50,000 barrels a day in June, Bayraktar noted.

“Today we have reached 42,500 barrels," he said, adding that 37 wells in four regions are now producing.

The region has 14 major and minor plays, with production underway in four. Seismic studies continue in the other 10 plays, with drilling targets identified, the minister added.

“The Gabar region will hopefully become a game changer for Türkiye, a region that will overcome Türkiye's bad luck in oil," Bayraktar said.

The search for oil will expand to other regions, including the remote Kör Kandil area, where a large operation is underway, he noted.

Crews have built about 350 kilometers of roads, with plans to extend them to 600 kilometers in the region, and machines, wells and rigs are being transported to the area with the goal of reaching 100,000 barrels of oil production by the end of 2024, Bayraktar said.

"The day we reach that, we will have made a very serious contribution to the economy of our country, but we still have a long way to go," the minister added.

The project currently employs 2,750 people, a number expected to grow, making a substantial contribution to employment in the region, Bayraktar said.

Stressing Türkiye's need for 1 million barrels of crude oil daily, Bayraktar affirmed the country's commitment to expanding production and transportation projects.

"The numbers are growing significantly," Bayraktar stated, highlighting the current reliance on 225 tankers for oil transport. He outlined plans for a 37-kilometer pipeline to İdil, with eventual connection to the Iraq-Türkiye oil line for transport to Dörtyol and Ceyhan.

"As we achieve our goals step by step, there will be new projects and new alternatives," the minister assured. He noted ongoing exploration efforts in the Black Sea, with a focus on the Göktepe-2 well for potential gas reserves. Additionally, an oil well is planned for the western Black Sea region.

Bayraktar emphasized the exploratory nature of these wells, stating, "I think it would not be right to say anything until these wells are completed."