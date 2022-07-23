Number of people poisoned by drinking water increasing in Bolu

BOLU

The number of locals poisoned by drinking tap water has neared 100 in the Black Sea province of Bolu’s Çaydurt Yuva village, the country’s health minister has said.

“The number is 98, of which 45 are adults and 53 are children,” Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on July 22.

According to local media, many people applied to hospitals recently, and it was revealed that they were poisoned by tap water.

In a written statement made by Bolu Governor’s Office, some children and adults in the village had complaints of abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea, and therefore, an investigation was initiated.

A sample was taken from the water tank in the village by the provincial health directorate and a research was started.

With the completion of the work, water will be supplied to the network to be sampled again and tested. A warning was issued via loudspeaker in the village to stop citizens from consuming the water from the tank.

“The tap water in the houses should be left open and flowed and should not be used.”

Koca highlighted that “the treatment of 43 patients, 14 of whom are in intensive care, continues.”

“Seventeen patients have been referred to hospitals in other cities. There has been no loss of life so far,” Koca said.