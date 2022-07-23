Number of people poisoned by drinking water increasing in Bolu

  • July 23 2022 07:00:00

Number of people poisoned by drinking water increasing in Bolu

BOLU
Number of people poisoned by drinking water increasing in Bolu

The number of locals poisoned by drinking tap water has neared 100 in the Black Sea province of Bolu’s Çaydurt Yuva village, the country’s health minister has said.

“The number is 98, of which 45 are adults and 53 are children,” Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on July 22.

According to local media, many people applied to hospitals recently, and it was revealed that they were poisoned by tap water.

In a written statement made by Bolu Governor’s Office, some children and adults in the village had complaints of abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea, and therefore, an investigation was initiated.

A sample was taken from the water tank in the village by the provincial health directorate and a research was started.

With the completion of the work, water will be supplied to the network to be sampled again and tested. A warning was issued via loudspeaker in the village to stop citizens from consuming the water from the tank.

“The tap water in the houses should be left open and flowed and should not be used.”

Koca highlighted that “the treatment of 43 patients, 14 of whom are in intensive care, continues.”

“Seventeen patients have been referred to hospitals in other cities. There has been no loss of life so far,” Koca said.

Türkiye, Turkey,

WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lenin's real cause of death revealed

    Lenin's real cause of death revealed

  2. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  3. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

  4. Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

    Drones made Türkiye arms-industry powerhouse, WSJ reports

  5. Basilica Cistern reopens after five years

    Basilica Cistern reopens after five years
Recommended
Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul

Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul
Phaeton prohibited in Abant National Park

Phaeton prohibited in Abant National Park
Shanties on pontoons on Seyhan Lake Dam rented for $40 daily

Shanties on pontoons on Seyhan Lake Dam rented for $40 daily
German cyclist reaches northern province en route to Georgia

German cyclist reaches northern province en route to Georgia
Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne

Woman hindered by her father gains doctorate from Sorbonne
Locals race with handmade wooden cars

Locals race with handmade wooden cars
WORLD Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter blamed disappointing results on July 22 on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk’s chaotic buyout bid.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending and travel increased in first quarter

Domestic tourism spending leaped by 100 percent, while the number of travelers rose by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have reported.
SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.